SHERIDAN — Naturalist writer and flyfishing guide Bob Krumm will give a lecture titled “The Bighorn River Then and Now,” Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Krumm’s presentation is part of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series; and will be held in person inside the Mars Agricultural Center, room 201, and via Zoom webinar. To attend online, visit www.sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This lecture is free and open to the public.
Krumm will begin his lecture by discussing how The Bighorn River at Ft. Smith, MT, was changed from a muddy, warm plains stream to a cool, clear trout stream when Yellowtail Dam was completed in 1966. Since completion of the dam, research has indicated that the river has become one of the most famous trout streams in the United States. After 38 years of experience guiding fly-fishers on this river, Krumm will examine the changes that have occurred and changes he believes are forecasted in the future as the river ecosystem evolves, and fishing techniques change.
Krumm has written various books, including “The Rocky Mountain Berry Book,” and numerous magazine articles for various magazines, including Fly Fisherman, Fly Rod & Real, In Fisherman,
American Angler, Fly Fisher, Fly Tyer, and Flyfishing and Tying Journal. The author also wrote a popular outdoor column for the Billings Gazette for nearly 40 years, which concluded in 2018. As a renowned fishing guide, Bob has guided on the Bighorn River in Montana since 1985, and prior to that, on the Snake, Green, and New Fork Rivers.
For more information about this event or other upcoming lectures a part of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.