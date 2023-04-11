04-11-23 Science Lecture Bighornweb.jpg
Buy Now

Naturalist writer and flyfishing guide Bob Krumm, pictured here Sept. 23, 2021, will give a lecture titled “The Bighorn River Then and Now,” Wednesday at 7 p.m.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Naturalist writer and flyfishing guide Bob Krumm will give a lecture titled “The Bighorn River Then and Now,” Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Krumm’s presentation is part of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series; and will be held in person inside the Mars Agricultural Center, room 201, and via Zoom webinar. To attend online, visit www.sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This lecture is free and open to the public.

Recommended for you