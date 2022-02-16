SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s education department will share learning opportunities with the community on Mondays and Tuesdays between Feb. 28 and April 19.
The free STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) enrichment activities will be open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will be broken into small groups to work on collaborative hands-on projects.
Each session will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Broadway Center, located at 243 Broadway St. No busing will be provided for participants and no programming will take place March 21, 23, 28 or 29.
For more information or to sign up, contact SC at 307-675-0580 or email tpollard@sheridan.edu.