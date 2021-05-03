SHERIDAN — Jen Crouse wanted to give a gift from the heart to graduates at the 2021 Sheridan College Commencement at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Saturday.
It was a simple, yet inspiring gift. It was her own survival story. Crouse, the vice president of student affairs and executive director of the Sheridan College Foundation, joined the college in 2016. Her professional success came only after a life-threatening accident at 16 years old left her in a wheelchair.
Crouse said her survival story actually started much earlier, during her first day of kindergarten, as an excited little girl looking forward to making new friends.
Upon arriving to school, Crouse said she remembered the overwhelming smell of blueberry muffins.
“Believe it or not, I’d never had a blueberry muffin before,” she said. “I couldn’t wait to have one.”
That would have to wait, however.
She had only one meal ticket. Having to get out of line, she was mocked by another student for being poor.
“I realized what being poor meant and I was poor,” Crouse said, adding she felt an inner fire to change that so someday she could have all the muffins she wanted.
Her goal and her inner fire almost became a distant memory June 12, 1994, when she was driving to her job as a waitress.
“I was driving way too fast on a gravel road,” she said.
Crouse lost control of the car and, while not wearing her seat belt, she was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a field. Her injuries included crushed ribs and several broken vertebrae.
While in an intensive care unit, doctors advised her parents to take her off life support.
“They refused,” Crouse said. “Little did they know I could hear the entire conversation. … I was 16 years old. I was not ready to die.”
It would be six more months in a hospital during which time Crouse was left to ponder what her life had become. There were unanswered questions. Would she ever get married? What about a career?
It was almost too much. Crouse admitted at times she wished it’d all end.
Then she met Jennifer, a 22-year-old nurse who was just out of college. Jennifer didn’t look at Crouse as a victim that had nearly lost everything.
“She only knew me now,” Crouse said. “She didn’t care (about before).”
With Jennifer and her family at her side, Crouse said she could once again feel that inner fire burning inside her, motivating her.
“I decided I would move on with my life,” she said. “God had saved me for a reason. I would find out what it was.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and, then, a new job. On her first day, she again smelled the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins.
Crouse told the Sheridan College graduation audience she not only recovered, not only graduated college and started a career, but she also married and is the mother of a 7-year-old son.
In putting a bow on her gift and sharing her survival story, she told the graduates to “find your inner fire” and follow their dreams.