SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council established a timeline for housing land trust work and introduced the newest member, Steve Crow.
The attainable housing council held its first meeting about five months ago, tasked with finding and purchasing or building attainable housing for the community. The council is operating with $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
Sixty days out
Since its first meeting in January, the attainable housing council has worked to better understand the housing needs of Sheridan through a survey and community and developer listening sessions. Now, the attainable housing council, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, is nearing a point to request proposals.
Housing Land Trust Administrator Ami Puuri said there remains work to be done before that point, though. Meetings with housing land trusts in Jackson, Denver and Montana are currently on the docket.
Habitat Executive Director Christine Dietrich said 60 days is a good timeline to have because of the work necessary both before and after a request for proposal is made.
Crow introduction
Sheridan City Council approved the appointment of Steve Crow to the attainable housing council June 5. Crow’s first meeting as an Attainable Housing Councilor was Monday, during which he explained why he was drawn to the vacant position.
“I’ve sat through 10 or 12 affordable housing or attainable housing meetings, and there was no money and nowhere to go and it just ended up dissolving,” Crow said. “So, this one excites me because there’s a path with some money and we can get some perpetually attainable housing in Sheridan.”
Crow said he has been in banking for 24 years and he has worked for First Interstate Bank since July 2005; he is currently a vice president for the bank.
• Attainable Housing Council Vice Chair Bob Utter said he will send a survey to his fellow attainable housing councilors that will help establish the priorities of the council.
The next meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. July 12, will allow the attainable housing council to review priorities and receive an update on Puuri’s work.