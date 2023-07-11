SHERIDAN — According to a media release by Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska, Sheridan City Hall received multiple reports from city and county residents Wednesday regarding possible scam calls using City Hall’s phone number, 307-674-6483.
The callers indicated they received a phone call purporting to be from the City of Sheridan from an automated system. According to the release, one resident did speak to a male subject with a thick accent before becoming suspicious and hanging up.