SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently accepting requests for assistance with water quality improvement projects. The current application deadline for spring 2022 is Feb. 11.
Funding is available for projects that address potential bacteria contributions to waterbodies within the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek waterbodies, including fencing and water development or relocation of corrals/facilities to reduce livestock access to streams and replacement of eligible septic systems to eliminate sewage discharges to waterbodies.
Since 2001, the SCCD has offered a financial assistance program to complement USDA programs. These funds come from a variety of federal and state sources. Through this program, the district has provided more than $4 million in funding on more than 150 projects in Sheridan County. During 2021, SCCD allocated approximately $104,000 to six projects, including stockwater and fencing requests on the Tongue River, Big Goose Creek, Prairie Dog Creek and Meade Creek. Four of these have been completed with two under construction.
“For several years, applications were accepted and processed as they came in, subject to meeting eligibility requirements," said Carrie Rogaczewski, district manager. "However, demand for assistance has started to exceed the amount of funding available. We want to continue to be responsible stewards of grant resources and make sure those funds are being used for high priority projects.”
Applications received by the deadline will be considered by the board of supervisors at its March meeting. At that time, the board will prioritize and allocate funding resources so potential projects can be constructed in the spring/summer 2022. Among other things, projects will be ranked based on their potential water quality benefit and readiness to ensure timely completion.
For more information, self-assessment and application forms, see the SCCD website, sccdwy.org, or contact the Sheridan County Conservation District at 307-672-5820, ext. 3.