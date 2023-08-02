SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District discussed the successes of the 2022-23 fiscal year in a board meeting Tuesday and approved plans for the next fiscal year.
SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the 2022-23 fiscal year was a productive one for the district, with several completed water quality projects, progress on the reclamation of the Acme Power Plant and the distribution of thousands of seedlings through its tree program. The district distributed more than 4,700 seedling trees and 455 perennials throughout Sheridan County.
SCCD provided grant funding on nine projects including three septic water improvements, two fencing and livestock water projects, two irrigation pipeline projects and two stream diversion projects, all wins for water quality in Sheridan, Rogaczewski said.
To close out the 2022-23 year, SCCD Board Supervisor Annie Addlesperger is leaving the board to pursue a degree in environmental law from the University of Wyoming. In the running for Addlesperger’s position is Jessica Western. The SCCD board submitted a letter of recommendation to the Wyoming Board of Agriculture for approval of Western’s appointment to the position.
For the coming fiscal year, Rogaczewski said the district drew from its successes over previous years to build a starting point for its annual plan. This year, Rogaczewski said SCCD plans to participate in more outreach opportunities such as local events like Downtown Sheridan Association’s 3rd Thursday Street Festival and Dayton Days, offer more learning opportunities for school-aged children to learn about water quality and conservation and to once again host the Working Lands workshop, a two-day event that takes a hands-on and classroom learning approach to teaching participants about different topics related to conservation.
Having completed water quality monitoring at 13 sites along the Tongue River watershed this year, the SCCD will now turn its attention to monitoring the Prairie Dog Creek watershed, said SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner. Monitoring has already begun at eight sites along the Prairie Dog Creek watershed.
The three main goals for the SCCD’s 2023-24 fiscal year are district operations, information and outreach and natural resources programs.
“While not as flashy as some other activities, these really are the foundation of a strong program,” Rogaczewski said. “There isn’t a lot we can do without quality staff and support from partners.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.