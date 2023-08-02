SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District discussed the successes of the 2022-23 fiscal year in a board meeting Tuesday and approved plans for the next fiscal year.

SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the 2022-23 fiscal year was a productive one for the district, with several completed water quality projects, progress on the reclamation of the Acme Power Plant and the distribution of thousands of seedlings through its tree program. The district distributed more than 4,700 seedling trees and 455 perennials throughout Sheridan County.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you