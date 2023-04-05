SCCD_4-4.jpg
Sheridan County Conservation District Supervisor At-Large Annie Addlesperger and District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski look over budgets and agreements at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The board approved $10,100 for a "Working Lands" workshop for members of the public to learn about the care and conservation of working lands.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Coming up for the Sheridan County Conservation District this year is a “Working Lands” workshop, secured funds from the General Purpose Excise Tax and nearing deadlines for tree program orders.

The SCCD Board of Supervisors approved $10,100 to be put forward for a two-day “Working Lands'' workshop through agroecological education company Integrity Soils and Nicole Masters, author of “For the Love of Soil.” The workshop will focus on the care and conservation of working lands with the first day taking place in a classroom and the second day providing more of a hands-on approach.

