SHERIDAN — Coming up for the Sheridan County Conservation District this year is a “Working Lands” workshop, secured funds from the General Purpose Excise Tax and nearing deadlines for tree program orders.
The SCCD Board of Supervisors approved $10,100 to be put forward for a two-day “Working Lands'' workshop through agroecological education company Integrity Soils and Nicole Masters, author of “For the Love of Soil.” The workshop will focus on the care and conservation of working lands with the first day taking place in a classroom and the second day providing more of a hands-on approach.
Andrew Cassiday, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist, said the event has been well-attended in the past with upward of 100 participants on the first day of the workshop.
The workshop will take place Aug. 8 and 9 with registration opening in May. SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said SCCD is working toward securing sponsorships to offset registration fees to make the workshop as accessible to the public as possible.
Rogaczewski requested $20,000 in funds from the General Purpose Excise Tax, formerly the One Cent Optional Sales and Use Tax, for the upcoming year — the Sheridan City Council approved $15,000. The SCCD Board of Supervisors approved the agreement with the city, which will be effective July 1.
SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner said multiple seedling packages in the SCCD tree program are selling out ahead of nearing deadlines to place orders. The SCCD tree program offers perennials as well as bare root and plug seedlings for conservation purposes such as living snow fences, windbreaks, wildlife habitats, erosion control and more.
Turner said the deadline to order perennials is May 15 and the deadline to order seedlings is Friday.
“All of the bare root variety packages are sold out, as are all of the plug seedlings. Several of the bare root options are sold out as well,” Turner said. “With the deadline being this Friday, I’ll start coordinating delivery and pickup times and all of those logistics next week. Assuming no issues with delivery, we’re looking at the first week of May for pickup.”
