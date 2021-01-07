SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors reacted to the recent incident involving juveniles trespassing on the Acme Power Plant property, resulting in serious injury.
First responders rescued a juvenile who trespassed and fell down a coal chute at the old Acme Power Plant around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 30. Sheridan County Sheriff's Office first responded, followed by volunteers from Tongue River Fire Department and Sheridan Fire-Rescue's A shift. The 15-year-old male fell approximately 35 to 40 feet to the bottom of a coal chute within the power plant.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s A shift arrived on scene with their high angle rescue equipment and, after a couple hours of effort, successfully rescued the boy from the bottom of the coal chute. Personnel from Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and TRFD transported the juvenile on a backboard down six flights of stairs within the power plant, where he was then transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital with a severely injured right hip.
In addition to the injury to the juvenile, everyone part of the rescue mission risked exposure to asbestos and other contaminants in the building.
SCSO's investigation revealed a total of five juveniles ages 14 to 15 who trespassed onto the property by crossing through a portion of metal fence clearly stating "No Trespassing is to occur in the Acme Power Plant building." All five juveniles were issued citations for trespassing.
SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said she did not receive any information from first responders or law enforcement, but found out through others and what she read in news reports. Following the information she did discover, though, through discussions with SCCD's local government liability pool, they felt SCCD took the proper precautionary steps through fencing, signage, etc., and there was nothing more to do at this time.
Board supervisors didn't fully agree. Vice Chair Edith Heyward wanted to make it clear on record that staff followed up on the incident.
"We can't let this happen again because then we will start to look bad," Heyward said. "If there's anything else we can do to assure that this doesn't happen, or perhaps it would just mean we could move faster or we can tell our funding entities, DEQ and EPA, that we need to move a little faster than just taking soil samples. It's a lot of safety concerns out there."
Rogacewski said staff emphasizes speed on every grant application, but with the grant funding, each aspect of the project is on a timeline without any local control.
"If we are on record saying, 'We've had a terrible injury out there. We need to encourage all the entities help us move faster,'" Heyward said. "How's that?"
Rogacewski said she'd try to relay the message to entities helping with the project. Without setting up a tent and staying at the gate, Rogacewski said she didn't know what else to do to deter trespassers. The location has fencing, signage and is boarded up. The group of 14- and 15-year-olds trespassing on the property ignored all attempts to keep trespassers out of the hazardous site.
"For consistency, I think we do need to make sure people are charged," Supervisor Emerson Scott III said.
All juveniles were charged with trespassing following the incident, according to SCSO.
The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project started with the SCCD in 2008 following several private ownerships and failed attempts at utilizing the location for other purposes. The plant was purchased by SCCD in cooperation with the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy in 2017.
Reclamation of the site continues with asbestos removal and other hazardous materials surrounding the site. Future mitigation activities have not been identified on acmeprojectwyoming.org, with the last update including a structural assessment of the building and mitigation planning through the EPA Assessment Grant.
On every page of the website and surrounding the site itself, SCCD asks citizens to respect fences and adjacent landowners by not attempting to enter the site.
"Anyone accessing the site (legally and illegal trespassers) has the potential to track contaminants to surrounding areas and/or injure themselves amid the debris," the website reads.