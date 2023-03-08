SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District approved two spring projects Tuesday to make adjustments to private land in the name of preserving the water quality of Dutch Creek and Prairie Dog Creek.
Projects are approved through SCCD’s cost-share program, which aims to incentivize local landowners to make improvements to areas of their land with potential to negatively impact the quality of nearby waterways. Projects covered by the program include septic system replacement and the relocation of livestock corrals and feeding areas, which could leak bacteria and other materials into the water.
The landowner applies for projects to be approved through the program and can have 50-80% of the cost of needed work covered by SCCD with funds acquired through state and federal grants.
The first of the two approved projects is a septic system replacement along Dutch Creek. SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner said the system was originally installed in the 1940s and lines running just 20 feet from the creek are corroding and collapsing, leaking contaminants into the creek. Turner said the cost estimate for the project came in around $15,000 with $7,500 of that cost being covered by SCCD funds.
The second project, Turner said, involves fencing and livestock water improvements to prevent the requesting landowner’s horses from drinking directly from Prairie Dog Creek.
“What [the landowner] would like to do is install about 700 feet of fencing on the north side of the creek and then an additional 50 feet of fencing within the corral where the bank has been eroded and really heavily used by the horses,” Turner said. “She also wants to stabilize that portion of the stream bank and revegetate it.”
Along with the fencing and stream bank stabilization, Turner said the landowner wants to install a shallow well, one hydrant, one thermosink and two stock tanks. The cost estimate came out to $36,537 with 50% of the cost — $18,270.67 — to be covered with SCCD funds. Turner said an additional 30% of the cost could also be covered through funds acquired from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
While the septic system project does not yet have a contract ready to be signed, the SCCD board motioned to approve the fencing and stock water project in Tuesday’s meeting and will be able to begin work on the project this spring.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.