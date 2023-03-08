SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District approved two spring projects Tuesday to make adjustments to private land in the name of preserving the water quality of Dutch Creek and Prairie Dog Creek.

Projects are approved through SCCD’s cost-share program, which aims to incentivize local landowners to make improvements to areas of their land with potential to negatively impact the quality of nearby waterways. Projects covered by the program include septic system replacement and the relocation of livestock corrals and feeding areas, which could leak bacteria and other materials into the water.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

