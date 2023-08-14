SHERIDAN — Nearly 100 people participated in the 2023 Working Lands event Aug. 8-9.
During the two-day event, Nicole Masters, owner of Integrity Soils and author of “For the Love of Soil” (2019), discussed examples of the tools and principles producers around the world are using to regenerate their soils. As a globally recognized soil advocate and agroecologist, Masters shared her experience with vermiculture, compost tea production and diverse multi-species systems.
The Sheridan County Working Lands Planning Committee consists of local landowners and agency partners committed to increasing awareness and understanding on soil health, adaptive grazing, regenerative agriculture and cover crops.
Not only are healthy soils good for agriculture and food production, they also play a role in water and carbon cycles.
The 2023 workshop was a chance to dig deeper into these topics and included participation from small and large acreage land managers, agency representatives and others.
In addition to the presentations, there were many opportunities for individual conversations with Masters and each other.
If you weren’t able to attend the event or want to follow-up on some of the items, links to many of the recommended preparatory materials are available through the Sheridan County Conservation District website, sccdwy.org, and Masters’ book is available through Sheridan Stationery Books + Gifts.
“There is a lot of work and expense that goes into putting on an event like this and it certainly wouldn’t have been possible without some help,” SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said. “There was a tremendous amount of support from local organizations and businesses, not to mention the landowners that allowed us to see some of these concepts in the field with Nicole. Of course, the work from everyone on the committee was invaluable.”