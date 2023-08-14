08-14 PEOPLE working lands workshopweb.jpg

Groups gather to listen to Nicole Masters speak on soil health during the Working Lands Workshop facilitated by Sheridan County Conservation District Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Conservation District

SHERIDAN — Nearly 100 people participated in the 2023 Working Lands event Aug. 8-9.

During the two-day event, Nicole Masters, owner of Integrity Soils and author of “For the Love of Soil” (2019), discussed examples of the tools and principles producers around the world are using to regenerate their soils. As a globally recognized soil advocate and agroecologist, Masters shared her experience with vermiculture, compost tea production and diverse multi-species systems.

