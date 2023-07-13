4.12.2022 - Acme update 003.jpg
Testing at the Acme site has found significant soil, groundwater and standing water pollution as well as large quantities of asbestos and debris throughout the site.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors formally approved a recommendation from the Acme Working Group to not retain the power plant building for future uses, according to a press release by SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski.

No feasible uses for the fully intact building have been identified and the building requires a lot of fixing up before it could be used — portions of the roof have collapsed, adjacent walls are becoming unstable and asbestos removal from the building might require deconstruction. Once the asbestos is removed, there will be opportunities to salvage brick or other building materials to maintain the building footprint and desired components, according to the release.

