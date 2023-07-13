SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors formally approved a recommendation from the Acme Working Group to not retain the power plant building for future uses, according to a press release by SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski.
No feasible uses for the fully intact building have been identified and the building requires a lot of fixing up before it could be used — portions of the roof have collapsed, adjacent walls are becoming unstable and asbestos removal from the building might require deconstruction. Once the asbestos is removed, there will be opportunities to salvage brick or other building materials to maintain the building footprint and desired components, according to the release.
Emerson Scott, chair of the district board of supervisors, noted that building deconstruction was not taken lightly by the Working Group or SCCD.
“We took a long time to make this decision, for obvious reasons. The building is certainly part of the story and something we wanted to take a hard look at saving,” Scott said. “We do want to emphasize that though we are not going to preserve the building as a structure to be reused, we are certainly committed to preserving the history and its importance to the community and surrounding area.”
The media release states the SCCD will begin releasing bid documents for debris and asbestos removal, which could begin this fall. Those repairs will go a long way toward improving safety at the site and moving forward with redevelopment.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.