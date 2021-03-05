SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District presented its 2021 Conservation Partner awards at its regular board meeting March 2. Award recipients include Loren Ruttinger, WWC Engineering; Cindi Martinez and Ben Luckey of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program; and Wolf Creek Charitable.
These individuals/organizations were specifically recognized for their contributions in support of the Acme Power Plant reclamation effort.
The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. The purpose is to make the site suitable for public use in the future. While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for any future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access, and capturing the historical importance for the site.
A project website, acmeprojectwyoming.org, includes more information.
The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide technical guidance and assistance to the Sheridan County Conservation District, who currently owns the site and is responsible for overall project coordination.
The Conservation Partner award was established by SCCD in 2017 to acknowledge individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to the district’s mission of protecting Sheridan County’s water and land quality through assistance programs, information and outreach, monitoring and planning.
“So much of what we do depends on the support and contributions from many partners and while it is hard, sometimes, to pick from so many, the Conservation Partner award is a small way for us to highlight accomplishments and to recognize some of the key folks that helped make it happen,” said SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski. “The board is extremely grateful for the efforts of this year’s recipients.”
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program, specifically Cindi Martinez and Ben Luckey, have been an important piece of the overall effort, according to a press release from SCCD. Not only has the program provided direct funding assistance to address some of the most pressing contamination issues, it has also sponsored an EPA Assessment Grant to characterize soil and groundwater contamination at the site.
Funding provided by the program resulted in the removal and disposal of more than 50 55-gallon drums and their contents, 60 cubic yards of bulk and loose asbestos and multiple truckloads of empty containers and other wastes throughout the site; the funding has also supported structural surveys of the building and hydrologic studies.
In addition, Martinez and Luckey have provided insight and support for other technical aspects and assisted the district with outreach and grant applications for other project components.
Loren Ruttinger, with WWC Engineering, is under contract with WDEQ to perform the site stabilization and assessment activities at the site.
As the project manager, Ruttinger consistently goes above and beyond expectations, according to SCCD staff. Not only does Ruttinger coordinate all of the related technical activities, he has also assisted with security and access issues and outreach, including presentations at public update meetings.
Through his ongoing support and dedication, he has demonstrated a personal commitment to this effort and has been an incredible asset for keeping things moving forward in an efficient manner.
Wolf Creek Charitable has provided direct funding support that has gone toward coordination and outreach activities not funded through other sources. Such funding support is especially important because so much of the district funding picture depends on grants or donations, the release said. The funding from Wolf Creek Charitable has specifically supported coordination efforts and site documentation activities.