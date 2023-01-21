5.14.2022 - Acme EPA Cleanup 001.jpg
The Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program has awarded $585,000 in cleanup grant funding to the Sheridan County Conservation District. The funding will address asbestos contamination at the former Acme Power Plant site.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

ACME — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from Sheridan County Conservation District for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Tongue River at the former Acme power plant north of Sheridan.

The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with proposed partial removal and stabilization of an existing derelict diversion dam to improve fish and boater passage. The project involves removal of the top portion of the diversion dam above the channel surface and stabilizing the remaining structure with imported rock. No excavation of material will be conducted however heavy equipment access will temporarily disturb the channel bed. 

