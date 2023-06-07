SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is gearing up for several community outreach opportunities over the summer, selling out one day of a two day “Working Lands” workshop in early August and lending a hand to Wyoming Resource Education Days, a youth camp where attendees work directly with local ranches to gain knowledge and experience in ranch management.
Apr. 4, the SCCD Board of Supervisors approved $10,100 to be put forward to help bring the “Working Lands” workshop to Sheridan. The event is hosted by Nicole Masters, author of “For the Love of Soil,” and agroecological education company Integrity Soils. The workshop focuses on the care and conservation of working lands through the lens of soil health.
The first day takes place Aug. 8 in a classroom setting where attendees will learn the ins and outs of soil health and nutrient density. Attendees will then be able to apply that knowledge in a real-world setting on the second day, Aug. 9, with a field day at Rock Springs Ranch.
SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the $10,100 in funding spent by the district has almost completely been matched by several local sponsors.
Andrew Cassiday, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist, said the event has been well-attended in the past with upward of 100 participants on the first day of the workshop and more on the field day portion of the workshop, a trend that has continued this year — the second day of the workshop is already sold out and registration openings for the first day are quickly dwindling.
While openings at the “Working Lands'' workshop continue to close up, Rogaczewski said SCCD has been lending a helping hand to Wyoming Resource Education Days, a youth camp where students can learn about ranch and land management by working directly with local ranches. From June 26-29, attendees will learn about several facets of ranch management including plant identification, soils, wildlife habitat, water resources, GPS and map skills.
Rogaczewski said SCCD has supported the event in the past both financially and through volunteer work. While budget concerns will likely prevent SCCD from being able to support WyRED financially this year, Rogaczewski said the district is offering support in other ways. In lieu of financial support, the district will be tagging along to assist WyRED with registration at the beginning of the program and a tour of one of the ranches during the week.
“I’ve been sitting in on the calls and participating in some of the discussions and planning and I intended to ask for [the SCCD Board of Supervisors] to consider a $250 sponsorship, but I don’t know that our current finances will cover it,” Rogaczewski said. “If some of the grant payments that I submitted for reimbursement come by the end of the month it could be possible, but they don’t necessarily expect it. I thought it’d be a nice gesture.”
