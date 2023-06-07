SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is gearing up for several community outreach opportunities over the summer, selling out one day of a two day “Working Lands” workshop in early August and lending a hand to Wyoming Resource Education Days, a youth camp where attendees work directly with local ranches to gain knowledge and experience in ranch management.

Apr. 4, the SCCD Board of Supervisors approved $10,100 to be put forward to help bring the “Working Lands” workshop to Sheridan. The event is hosted by Nicole Masters, author of “For the Love of Soil,” and agroecological education company Integrity Soils. The workshop focuses on the care and conservation of working lands through the lens of soil health.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

