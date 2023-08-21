08-14 PEOPLE working lands workshopweb.jpg

Groups gather to listen to Nicole Masters speak on soil health during the Working Lands Workshop facilitated by Sheridan County Conservation District Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Conservation District

SHERIDAN — Coming into the 2023-24 fiscal year, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the district plans to offer more opportunities for school-aged children to learn about water quality and conservation. With more outreach opportunities, Rogaczewski said elementary and middle school students can reach a better understanding of conservation to the benefit of the entire community.

Jackie Turner, program manager at SCCD, said the district currently assists with several interactive, hands-on learning events for Sheridan County elementary and middle school students to learn about the water cycle, conservation, agriculture and more throughout the school year.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

