SHERIDAN — Coming into the 2023-24 fiscal year, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the district plans to offer more opportunities for school-aged children to learn about water quality and conservation. With more outreach opportunities, Rogaczewski said elementary and middle school students can reach a better understanding of conservation to the benefit of the entire community.
Jackie Turner, program manager at SCCD, said the district currently assists with several interactive, hands-on learning events for Sheridan County elementary and middle school students to learn about the water cycle, conservation, agriculture and more throughout the school year.
While the district helps to facilitate educational opportunities for all ages, such as conducting habitat assessments with the Sheridan College Survey of Natural Resources class or the annual Working Lands Workshop, Turner said it’s important to help children understand the processes that make their environment function.
“I think the younger and more often you learn about the natural world the more appreciation and investment you’ll carry with you into adulthood,” Turner said. “It is a good way to get the district’s name out there and teach about what a conservation district does. A lot of kids, and adults, aren’t even aware that we exist. Another benefit is getting kids interested in science and thinking about those fields as a career option.”
Each school year, the district teaches Sagebrush Elementary School fourth-graders about water quality and pollution with the aid of Kool-Aid and candy sprinkles. The two act as ‘pollutants’ running through a watershed model to help students visualize the effects of runoff and pollution. A water cycle wall is used to demonstrate how water falls from the clouds, down through the mountains, into local rivers and streams and eventually into the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.
More recently, Turner said the district helps Tongue River Middle School science classes with water quality sampling and Highland Park Elementary fifth-graders with a field day touching on several topics related to water.
“Most of our teaching takes places outside and kids love getting outdoors, so we have that advantage when we get to teach. That can sometimes be to our disadvantage because being outside, especially after being stuck in a classroom all day, is exciting and can be distracting for a lot of kids,” Turner said. “Sometimes it can be a challenge to keep their attention for an extended period, but even if we get through to them just a little bit about why we care about the water, the soil, or whatever natural resource we’re discussing, then that makes it time well spent.
“As adults, we all know that without water we would not be able to support the ranching or farming activities that support us as living beings. We see it every day in our community when we drive by a pivot irrigating a hay field or see cattle grazing a pasture or a fish swimming in the creek,” Turner continued. “Sometimes those connections aren’t as obvious for kids, so that’s why we like to teach about the water cycle, why water is important, and what they can do to improve and protect water quality.”
