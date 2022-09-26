SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District will host a free workshop, “Happy Horsekeeping: Mud and Pasture Management” Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Watt Building of Sheridan Research and Extension Center, 3401 Coffeen Ave.
The workshop features guest speaker, Alayne Blickle, founder of Horses for Clean Water, and is collaboratively sponsored by Barnyards and Backyards, The University of Wyoming – Sheridan Research and Extension Center, Farmer’s Co-Op, Cloud Peak Backcountry Horsemen, and Powder River Veterinary Hospital.