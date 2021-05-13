SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District recently wrapped up its annual Conservation Tree program.
The program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks, living snow fences, erosion control and habitat plantings. Each year, the district begins accepting orders around November with trees arriving in early May. Historically, paper forms were sent out with the fall newsletter. In recent years, the district began accepting online orders with credit card payments through the district website, sccdwy.org.
Since 1993, more than 75,000 trees have been planted through the program.
“The 2020-2021 season had the highest number of seedlings sold since the beginning of the program with 5240 seedlings from 51 total customers (42 of which were placed through the online store),” SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner said.
This included 3,100 bare root seedlings, 1,890 large tube seedlings and 10 variety packages with 25 seedlings each. The most popular bareroot species for 2020-2021 were chokecherry and common lilac with Rocky Mountain juniper being the most popular of the large tube trees. Each year, some species sell out rather quickly, so it is better to order early rather than waiting until spring. It is also recommended to have a planting plan, including location, species, etc., developed prior to ordering.