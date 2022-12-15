SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District Program Specialist Jackie Turner was named the 2022 Outstanding Conservation District Employee for Area I, Northeast Wyoming, at the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous Dec. 5-8 in Casper.
Since joining the district in 2017, Turner has independently managed the tree program, which included development of an online store with information about various species and links to technical resources.
In the past year, multiple conservation districts from across the state reached out to her for assistance with website development.
In addition, Turner oversees the district water resources program, including water quality monitoring activities and project development with landowners. Over the past year, Turner transitioned into more upfront planning and project development with landowners and provides assistance on the implementation of other U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. She also serves on the Wyoming Conservation District Employees Association Board and leads its training program committee.
“Jackie has truly been integral to the overall program,” SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said. “In all she does, Jackie brings a positive attitude and a smile. She has a definite attention to detail and is not afraid to take on new challenges with little instruction. I have really appreciated working with her and know that I can count on her for quality work.”
In addition to the Area I Employee Award, Turner, Rogaczewski and other district staff from across Wyoming were recognized for renewing their Water Quality training certifications in 2022. Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram received the 2022 Outstanding Elected Official Award from the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.