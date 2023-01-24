SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Central Education Association leadership team presented the results of a staff climate survey completed in December to the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees. The survey indicated positive growth in crucial areas for SCSD2 staff including love of teaching and high morale but also presented concerns over salary in the face of the rising cost of living.
“We chose to give the survey earlier this year. Our goal was simple, be proactive instead of reactive,” said Devon Johnston, sixth grade reading and writing teacher at Sheridan Junior High School and member of the SCEA leadership team. “We wanted to gather information earlier so that our conversations could become more goal oriented and if feedback indicated that changes needed to occur, we’d have this route to work together to implement change.”
Johnston said the survey showed high numbers among staff for their love of teaching.
“Our teachers rated their love of teaching 4.4 out of 5 this year and rated a 4.8 out of 5 in believing that quality work is expected of them,” Johnston said. “Teaching is an ever-changing and challenging occupation, yet it is a highly rewarding profession. We’re privileged to spend our days with the community’s children. We take pride in our students’ achievements, sharing their joys and sorrows and encouraging them to do their best each and every day.”
Brian Rizer, English teacher at Sheridan High School and member of the SCEA leadership team, elaborated on the significant rise in staff morale.
“This was the highest morale rating that we’ve had since the year 2017-2018, with a score of 3.7, and that’s impressive. We’ve gone through a couple of tough years and to see us move so positively this past year is very impressive,” Rizer said. “We love to teach and we love to teach in this district, so I think that that is something just worth celebrating and it’s something we should be proud of within the district.
“We should absolutely look at that and go, ‘Wow, look at where we’ve come from. Look at the strides we’ve made.’ Those strides have come from all sorts of different places, but I truly believe that when you look at all the different criteria that saw massive improvement, or even just a little bit of improvement, those are all ways that we have seen the district continue to improve,” Rizer continued.
Seventh grade history teacher at SJHS and SCEA leadership team member Ed Calkins spoke of the positive strides made to address student behavior across the district through an initiative called Positive Behavior, Interventions and Support, another point touched on by the climate survey.
“Post-COVID it has been noticed that student behavior has been on the rise and last year’s climate survey indicated that this was an issue districtwide. In response, Superintendent Stults had made PBIS a focus for all schools at the beginning of this school year,” Calkins said. “It is designed to teach and reinforce positive, safe behavior in a school setting. PBIS is intended to provide every student with opportunities for success by teaching schoolwide expectations at the beginning and throughout the school year.”
Calkins said PBIS works by acknowledging and rewarding students for behaving positively and making good choices as well as treating misbehaviors as teachable moments.
“This is an effective tool to help shape behavior for the vast majority of our students. Now from the results of the SCEA climate survey, teachers have indicated that across the district, PBIS is appreciated and they’re glad they’re doing it,” Calkins said. “Schools have noticed improvement in student behavior, but feel there is still some growth that needs to take place… PBIS is not something that works overnight, it is something that has to take place each and every day, all year long.”
Among the positive results of the survey were also some concerns among staff regarding pay as it relates to the rising cost of living, said Janet Peyrot, first grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary and SCEA leadership team member.
“Teachers felt that the rising financial demands of living in Sheridan is not being reflected in the pay that we’re getting right now,” Peyrot said. “Being a top rated district takes hardworking, dedicated professionals and they feel like if we want to continue staying top rated and we want to retain our quality teachers then the pay should reflect a top performing district.
“Sheridan is a beautiful place to live. We all love it here but if people cannot afford to work here they’re going to leave. Being in Sheridan just isn’t enough anymore. Sheridan was a top paying district and has dropped below the top five paying districts and Sheridan is one of the top five most expensive cities in the country to live now,” Peyrot continued. “Teachers love it here but it will get harder to recruit and keep quality teachers if they are not paid enough to have a quality life here.”
Superintendent Scott Stults thanked SCSD2 staff for their honesty surrounding advancements in the district as well as areas for improvement, noting the district could not operate as efficiently as it does if it weren’t for their hard work.
“You are making a difference every day and as it’s been said multiple times, this is not easy. It is not easy and every day is a challenge, but yet you come with the right attitude,” Stults said. “It’s not about excuses, it’s about what we can do to continue to make a difference in the lives of these kids. I thank you for that.”
Stults reiterated his confidence in SCSD2 staff, both teachers who work with students every day and people behind the scenes at the Central Office.
“We’ve got the right players in place, we’ve got the right people on the bus that care about the kids, and we’ll continue to hold that flag high and continue to hold that torch where it absolutely needs to be, which is focused on education and ensuring that every kid learns,” Stults said. “That’s what this is about and we’ve got a great, great team that’s going to make that happen.”
