SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Central Education Association leadership team presented the results of a staff climate survey completed in December to the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees. The survey indicated positive growth in crucial areas for SCSD2 staff including love of teaching and high morale but also presented concerns over salary in the face of the rising cost of living.

“We chose to give the survey earlier this year. Our goal was simple, be proactive instead of reactive,” said Devon Johnston, sixth grade reading and writing teacher at Sheridan Junior High School and member of the SCEA leadership team. “We wanted to gather information earlier so that our conversations could become more goal oriented and if feedback indicated that changes needed to occur, we’d have this route to work together to implement change.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

