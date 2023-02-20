SHERIDAN — If you ask him, Todd Richins says the beauty of his job centers around its flexibility and his ability to meet students where they are.
“Nothing can happen without a relationship,” Richins said. “I spend time getting to know the kids, understanding what makes their boat float and using that to help them find out what they need to do in order to continue down the path they want to go on.”
Because each student has different interests, each path also looks different.
Richins works as the graduation coach for the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, which provides educational opportunities for students who have found traditional school settings don’t work for them. And just like the purpose of the school is to meet students’ individual educational needs, Richins aims to do the same on a one-on-one basis.
“I work with students who might be behind in credits who may not be completely committed to graduation or may not find the value of education,” Richins said. “...There's a multitude of reasons why students may not be completely invested in graduating, so I'm working with those who are making up credits, and who may just not see graduation as an important goal for themselves.”
The need for individualized graduation coaching shows in the alternative school’s on-time graduation numbers from 2022, which while above the 59.4% average for Wyoming’s alternative schools, sits at just 63.3%. In comparison, SCSD2’s overall graduation rate was 82.8% for 2022 and the SHS graduation rate was 85.1%. The statewide average is 81.8%.
The on-time graduation rate for the Schiffer school has declined since 2020, when it reached 72.4%.
SCSD2 has taken steps to address the graduation rate, adding the position of graduation coach to Schiffer school just this school year. A graduation coach has been part of SHS for several years. SCSD2 also has an early warning system within its Infinite Campus program that identifies students at risk of dropping out and established the Success Academy, a standards-based credit recovery program that allows students to focus on specific topics rather than completely repeat failed courses.
Richins said the importance of students graduating high school cannot be overstated and has shown in research.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals without a high school diploma earn a median weekly income of $626. In comparison, those with a high school diploma earn $809 weekly.
“There’s thousands of reasons right there that kids have to invest in graduating,” Richins said of graduates’ annual earnings. “Raising awareness of what a high school diploma is going to do for them is really what I do.”
The flexibility his position affords him has proven key to his success and the success of most graduation coaches. For example, Richins said, teachers have a specific lane with specific curriculum they must stay within, ensuring students meet the educational requirements outlined by the state. The graduation coach, though, has more freedom to guide students more generally in life.
Richins said one student who floundered last year has worked hard this school year to make up credits and work toward graduation. The initial goal was to graduate in two years, but Richins said the student now might finish high school by the end of the summer.
Richins helped her set a goal of becoming a massage therapist, helped outline the path forward and encouraged her to take risks.
As the Schiffer graduation coach settles into his new role with SCSD2, he credited the district for prioritizing academic excellence and student success, saying he sought out the position because he knew he would have the support of district leadership.