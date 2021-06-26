SHERIDAN — For the past four years, the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School has called the campus at Sheridan College home. That will change slightly this fall when the school moves into its new abode just south of the college campus off of Coffeen Avenue.
While the Schiffer school may have a new address soon, officials with the college and Sheridan County School District 2 are hoping to continue the unique partnership that has developed over the past few years.
“We’ve loved having them on campus, for many reasons,” said Walter Tribley, Northern Wyoming Community College District president. “They could have stayed here forever, as far as I’m concerned. … We’ll miss them.”
Tribley said he found the community college and alternative high school to be aligned culturally and have very similar missions, seeking to “meet students where they’re at” and then helping them reach their full potential.
“(Our faculty) see the value in every student,” Tribley said. “So does the Schiffer school.
“I find them inspirational,” he added. “It’s the grit and determination of the students, the grit and determination of the faculty and of the staff.”
Mike Swan, principal at Schiffer, said he agrees being located on the college campus has proven to be mutually beneficial by providing the high-schoolers with access to college classes and allowing them to become familiar with the college itself.
“This environment also creates a mindset that school doesn’t need to end after high school graduation, elevating students’ goals to … trade schools, certification and degrees,” Swan said. “This has been a great partnership with Sheridan College.
“Having our students on campus taking college classes is a huge benefit,” he added. “The college atmosphere is not as intimidating when they make the transition to college after graduation.”
According to SCSD2 officials, the collaborative high school occupied eight classrooms and three offices at Sheridan College while also using the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome for physical education courses and having access to a lunch room.
Many of the classrooms were previously used by the college’s science and agricultural departments. With contractors putting the finishing touches on the more than $8.8-million, 24,000-square-foot high school, those classrooms will once again house college classes.
“We’ve seen this coming,” Tribley said. “We’ll do an (facilities) audit. We’ll see what’s needed.
“We’ve been pinned up in areas. Now, we’ll be unpinned,” he added. “It’s kind of like operating in a house with just this much space, then one of your children leaves.”
The move is a timely one for Sheridan College. At a recent budget workshop, Tribley told members of the NWCCD Board of Trustees administrators will soon look to create new programs to help increase enrollment, hopefully creating a need for additional office and classroom space.
“But it’s still early,” he said, regarding specifics on any potential new programs.
Even with the move to the new building, however, officials on both sides anticipate the partnerships that have developed to continue on into the future. After all, the new school is located on property once owned by the college but was deeded to SCSD2 in a land swap.
“I am extremely pleased to have the Schiffer school close to the college campus,” Swan said. “This opens many doors for our students to take classes on campus, as well as be in an environment with post-secondary students.”
If Schiffer is in need, Tribley said “all they have to do is ask” their neighbors at the college.