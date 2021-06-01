SHERIDAN — Teri Rowland, a science teacher at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, used commencement exercises Saturday for the 18 members of the school’s class of 2021 to impart one final lesson, for them to remember to use the skills they’ve worked to master over the past few years.
She did it all with a couple of balloons and a match, to the delight of the packed audience at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
One balloon was filled with helium, which popped harmlessly. The other was filled with hydrogen and exploded.
Then, Rowland brought a third balloon to the center of the stage. This time, however, she didn’t look to see what it was filled with or what the reaction would be if she put the match to it, as she did with the others.
Instead, she’d leave that to the graduates themselves to figure out later.
“I wonder what your balloons are filled with,” she said. “We don’t know what the future holds. Life is uncertain.”
Rowland added that as students at Schiffer they had learned the skills to break down various situations they might now face, the skills to sort through their options and the skills to then make solid decisions to help shape their future.
“You don’t know where life will lead you. You need to be ready for anything,” she added. “Be prepared for the misadventure.”
Without Schiffer, Valedictorian Erin Hanson said she’s not sure where she would be, after having struggled, especially socially, when first attending Sheridan High School. She missed two weeks due to an illness, which caused her to fall further and further behind.
“It was one of the lowest points of my life,” Hanson said of her time before transferring to Schiffer. “It was then I realized I couldn’t do it anymore.”
Things changed at Schiffer, where she became a member of one of the school’s “tribes.” With the support of staff members and her classmates, she regained her confidence, so much so that she took a leap and auditioned for a theater production.
“I fell in love with it,” Hanson said. “The truth is I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t (transferred to Schiffer).
“I also realized we’re part of something much bigger,” she added. “We have to help shape the future of this world. It is in our hands. … We need to do it with kindness.”
Salutatorian Justine Moore-Bradley said she also learned how the respect and support of others at Schiffer helped her grow and look to the future.
“No matter what, you can always count on support,” she said. “I can count on each and every one of my peers to be that person.”
As they completed their time at Schiffer, Principal Mike Swan asked the graduates to remember about a half dozen lessons that were stressed during their time at the collaborative school. Those included to be prompt, be prepared, be polite, to have a positive mental attitude, to participate and to produce.
“To the class of 2021, congratulations on a job well done,” he added. “I hope you’re proud of your accomplishments.”