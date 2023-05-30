SHERIDAN — John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School graduated 23 seniors Saturday. Principal Mike Swan, science teacher Jules Craft, valedictorian Sarah Johnson and salutatorian Eilidh O’Hare addressed the graduating class and encouraged students to move forward with kindness and courage.

Swan asked students to move forward in their future with three things; a kind heart, a stout work ethic and a positive outlook. These three attributes, Swan said, are bound to set anyone up for success.

