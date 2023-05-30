SHERIDAN — John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School graduated 23 seniors Saturday. Principal Mike Swan, science teacher Jules Craft, valedictorian Sarah Johnson and salutatorian Eilidh O’Hare addressed the graduating class and encouraged students to move forward with kindness and courage.
Swan asked students to move forward in their future with three things; a kind heart, a stout work ethic and a positive outlook. These three attributes, Swan said, are bound to set anyone up for success.
“Constant kindness can accomplish much just as the sun makes the ice melt. Kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust and hostility to evaporate,” Swan said. “You can be a change agent in this world… The ability to work hard, show up on time, to be collaborative and see things to completion are all different attributes that make up work ethic. Excelling in these areas will set you up to shine positively, while at the same time allowing you to stand out from the crowd.
“I know that we live in a world where so much attention is paid to the negative things that are going on, but remember there’s so many more positive things that are happening all the time around you,” Swan continued. “Every day there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.”
Salutatorian Eilidh O’Hare spoke to her experience at Schiffer and how the nontraditional educational environment helped her to reach her full potential.
“Upon applying [to Schiffer], I was afraid the teachers would see me as unfit to get in because I didn’t seem like I needed help. I had good grades, I had good friends and all of my test scores proved positive outcomes, but I did not enjoy school at all,” O’Hare said. “I didn’t feel like I was seen or heard or like anything mattered except for the numbers on my transcript. I needed a change.”
That change, O’Hare said, was found at Schiffer. Her experience there propelled her to excel academically and enjoy school again. O’Hare encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the future with the courage to see where it takes them.
“I won’t tell you to go do something huge in life. I won’t tell you you should become a surgeon or a doctor or a psychologist. What I will tell you is that there is a future for you everywhere that you go. The world is huge and our time here seems so small,” O’Hare said.
Valedictorian Sarah Johnson echoed this sentiment, including the transformative experience that was attending Schiffer.
“This school is truly a wonderful place. Some of us up here would not be graduating if it weren’t for Schiffer. Some of us would not be alive if it weren’t for Schiffer,” Johnson said. “While many of us will never see each other again, we get the unique opportunity to be able to say that we chose to be here together.”
Craft encouraged the graduating class to have the courage to take risks and to make decisions based on love instead of fear.
“You’re about to break free of the safety net that Schiffer and your families have built up for you. You get to make your own decisions and that can be wildly scary. Our species defining frontal lobes and our amygdalas do a really good job of assessing risk and convincing us sometimes to play it safe,” Craft said. “They say, ‘stay at home, don’t talk to that person you’re crushing on, don’t apply for that job,’ but what kind of stories would you have if you made those decisions based on fear? Probably pretty lame ones. Try instead to make your decisions based on love, love for yourself and for others and love for your community.”
