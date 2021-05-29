SHERIDAN — Different students thrive in different circumstances, sometimes even needing to change schools before finding a place where they can succeed academically and prepare for their future.
Erin Hanson might be a perfect example of how Sheridan County School District 2’s John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, currently located at Sheridan College, provides students with such an opportunity.
The school’s mission is to provide high-schoolers who might struggle in a traditional classroom or school structure with an alternative educational program, as well as an alternative environment.
According to David Peterson, a social science instructor at Schiffer, Hanson came to the school partway through her freshman year, transferring over from Sheridan High School. At the time, she was struggling, but that wasn’t the case after embracing her new surroundings.
“She is someone who exemplifies what Schiffer is all about,” Peterson said. “She found out who she was as a person.
“She went from struggling to thriving to succeeding. There was the full spectrum,” he added.
Hanson admits that going from being home-schooled to attending SHS with more than 1,000 other students was overwhelming.
“I had a hard time at (Sheridan) high school, especially socially,” she said.
At times, Hanson said she felt “a little lost” and that she was fading into the background.
That changed at Schiffer, especially after attending the school’s discovery program which teaches students not only the skills they need to succeed academically but also how to tackle social situations.
“She was able to turn things around,” Peterson said. “That’s one of the powers of the Schiffer culture.”
Hanson said she benefited from the smaller class sizes and the fact that she was able to work with the same teachers year to year. She also adapted well to the school’s project-based learning initiatives.
Then, there was theater. Hanson performed in her first production during the summer before her sophomore year at Schiffer. It wasn’t something she’d previously thought she’d ever do.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “I’ve always loved theater, but I’ve always been shy and kind of socially anxious.”
Not so much anymore. Peterson said Hanson continued to find her voice and soon became a leader at Schiffer, adding she now defies her slight physical stature with “a very commanding presence.”
“Her voice was heard,” he said. “She got to the point where she was not only an advocate for herself, but she was an advocate for other students. She got to a point to think about her community.”
Now, Hanson is preparing for life after Schiffer. After graduating, she plans on attending Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, where she will be majoring in music theater and playwriting in the fall.
“I’m excited,” she said.
Peterson added, however, Hanson is leaving behind a legacy at Schiffer, being one of several students to be interviewed about what should be included at the school’s new building, which is located adjacent to the Sheridan College campus and is set to be open for the start of the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
When interviewed, Hanson said she wanted to make sure the new school continued to have a “cafe-style” feel to it, one where students had areas to work individually or in small groups outside their usual classrooms.
“Erin has her fingerprints all over that,” Peterson said, adding returning students and staff are excited about the potential the new building offers.
“We’ve been nomads and renters. We feel we’re on the cusp of having our own identity,” he said. “Erin was part of that.”