SHERIDAN — While COVID-19 deterred a chili feed fundraiser typically hosted by John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students this year, the students pivoted to host a tie-dye T-shirt fundraiser instead.
Students continue tie-dying T-shirts to raise money for their school and the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange. The goal is to raise $2,000, with 30% guaranteed to the exchange. The remaining proceeds will fund educational purposes.
T-shirts are $15 each and will be sold until they are gone. All tie-dye shirts are made by a Schiffer student. For more information or to order, call 307-751-4461 or 307-751-5316. Organizers also take Venmo payments @tabitha-fort.