SHERIDAN — The 2023 graduating class of John C. Schiffer Collaborative School has triumphed over great personal hardship to excel academically. Finding a place to land in a nontraditional learning environment made the difference for several students who went from struggling academically to graduating early.
Jules Craft, science teacher at Schiffer, was chosen to speak at graduation by the senior class. Craft said this year’s senior class is unique in that many of them have transcended incredible hardship — homelessness, mental health struggles, family issues and more — to pave the way for themselves to become successful, functioning members of society.
“A ‘snowflake’ in their position would be melted. These kids are hardcore survivors,” Craft said. “The world has tried to eat them up and spit them out and they’ve just thrived… They know what it feels like to starve and to be poor and to be homeless, to be so many things, and they’re just fighters. They’re graduating from high school against any odds.”
While a traditional high school experience tends to steer students toward college or university directly following graduation, Craft said many of Schiffer’s seniors this year are striving for their own definition of success after high school.
“They actually find [alternative] ways to show you that they understand and can meet the standards and they apply the same thing for what they’re going to do after high school,” Craft said. “For some of them it’s college and they just want to go have that experience, but some of them don’t feel like that’s authentic learning… College isn’t the only way to learn things, you learn things by doing them.”
Craft said Schiffer’s class of 2023 carries this hands-on learning approach into how they look at their futures. Many students this year have less of a desire to lead a traditional life and more of an inclination to do, do, do, Craft said — some students have plans to continue on to a college education, some are looking to join the workforce and some are more interested in going with the flow.
“There are some people that can learn from other’s mistakes and… taking it in and figuring out what they’re going to do and some people just have to do it for themselves,” Craft said. “They have to go through it and I think that that is a huge commonality for most of our kids. They all are like, ‘I need to try it myself before I’m going to believe that this is really how that works.’”
Discovery class teacher Stephanie Zukowski works with every incoming Schiffer student and said the 2023 graduating class has been an incredible one to witness.
“They’re one of the most diverse groups that we’ve had as far as what vision they’ve got for their future, what they want to accomplish in life, what their goals are like,” Zukowski said. “There’s just a very broad span of things that they want to be a part of and I think that is a testament to how different Schiffer is in general. I think this class really represents that.”
Of Schiffer’s 23 seniors this year, 13 of them achieved the credits needed to graduate at the end of the first semester. Several of those students also participated in dual-enrollment at Sheridan College, challenging themselves to excel in high school while earning college credits simultaneously.
“They’re so different in the tracks that they’re going on. They’re so different in their personalities,” Craft said. “We have students that are going into pre-med in college and we have students that are wanting to go and live on a commune in Iowa, like a little farming community… They just do their own thing. It’s cool how many different ways they’re going.”
Lani Ross is one of 13 students who graduated at semester. Ross simultaneously completed her associate’s degree at Sheridan College and is planning to move forward to pre-med school in Colorado where she will work as an EMT. Ross said her experience at Schiffer altered her academic trajectory — before she transferred to Schiffer, she wasn’t planning on graduating at all.
Brandon Wilhelm bounced around between several schools since junior high and was struggling to find the right fit for himself academically. Finding that he wasn’t getting the credits he needed, Wilhelm transferred to Schiffer and was able to earn those credits back and is now graduating on time. Wilhelm said that alone was a great personal achievement. After graduation, Wilhelm hopes to move to Oregon, work in a zoo and possibly attend college to study archaeology or paleontology.
Alora Fields began her high school career in a traditional high school and did not consider herself a good student. After transferring to Schiffer, Fields said her academic performance turned around.
“I changed a lot when I came here. My parents have noticed a difference in me and my grades,” Fields said. “My teachers have started to appreciate the hard work and effort that I put in.”
Fields said she has no solid plans for graduation aside from going with the flow to see where life takes her.
“Schiffer has a reputation in the community as being for ‘naughty kids’ but genuinely, it’s just kids who need something different,” Craft said. “They just need something more authentic and they didn’t feel like they were getting that anywhere else that they tried.”
