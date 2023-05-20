SHERIDAN — The 2023 graduating class of John C. Schiffer Collaborative School has triumphed over great personal hardship to excel academically. Finding a place to land in a nontraditional learning environment made the difference for several students who went from struggling academically to graduating early.

Jules Craft, science teacher at Schiffer, was chosen to speak at graduation by the senior class. Craft said this year’s senior class is unique in that many of them have transcended incredible hardship — homelessness, mental health struggles, family issues and more — to pave the way for themselves to become successful, functioning members of society.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you