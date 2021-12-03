SHERIDAN — Right before John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students, faculty and staff enter the front doors of their new building, they see a stunningly wide view of the Bighorn Mountains.
The views remain wide open and differ slightly from views at the other high schools in the county. Similarly, teaching at Schiffer differs from traditional public high schools, too. To orient students to the unique teaching methods, all newcomers complete a discovery class in their first semester of classes.
“We want students that want to drive the bus,” discovery class teacher Stephanie Zukowski said. “They want to be in charge, they want to do their learning.
“That’s when we know it’s real, when they buy in, but you can’t do that without discovery skills."
The classroom looks similar to other high school classes upon entering the classroom: students with laptops researching topics, writing in notebooks and completing group projects. The differences, though, are content and mutual respect. Students’ group projects focused on emotional intelligence. Students consistently call Zukowski by her first name, a practical application of mutual respect.
Before she took over teaching the class, Zukowski first walked into discovery and was amazed at the topics taught.
“I was fascinated by the fact that these were things being taught, but they weren’t being taught everywhere,” Zukowski said. “Student power is something I think should be acknowledged all the way down in kindergarten. When you get into the core of discovery, it’s not just a behavior management system. It’s so much more than that. It’s skills acquisition that isn’t just expected of the students, but is expected of the staff, who are then expected to support the success of students in an active way, but not do it for them. We’re not pulling anybody through their education.”
Zukowski teaches the class and calls Schiffer learners “distinctly flavored people.” While Schiffer students self-describe the stigma attached to the school as one for bad or trouble students, all speak against that stereotype to debunk the idea that the alternative is anything but that, alternative learning for “distinctly flavored people.”
Zukowski relates her early learning methods to the same description, sharing that she graduated from high school at 16 after not attending traditional high school and attending a school where she could work at her own pace. These students, working on a baseline of relationships, common language and consistency, transition into the overall teaching methods of Schiffer educators.
Students like Alexis Schoenfelder and Eilidh O’Hare found solace in the alternative learning experience, especially focused on team building and a judge-free atmosphere.
“(Discovery) is an introduction in that we know what the expectations are, we know exactly what we’re coming into, how we should be treated, how we should treat others,” O’Hare said. “There’s no miscommunication or confusion, and I think that’s really helpful because that gives us some security.”
Zukowski said relationships, common language and consistency are core principals the alternative school lives by.
“And it’s not to say the model in traditional ed is wrong,” Zukowski said. “It’s not, it’s just not for everybody.”
Parents of students are equally expected to buy into the education system at Schiffer, with a discovery orientation of their own taught in a condensed version after working hours. As a graduation from the class into Schiffer’s regular curriculum, discovery students complete a “Who Am I” project that is displayed through a gallery with which students, faculty and family members engage.