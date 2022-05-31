SHERIDAN — The only constant is change, Principal Mike Swan and teacher David Peterson relayed to graduates in commencement speeches Saturday. John C. Schiffer Collaborative School graduates experienced that quote firsthand during their years attending the alternative high school, for better and worse.
Some lost classmates along the way. Others struggled to maintain academic proficiency, while others dealt with personal struggles.
But on the Kinnison Hall stage in the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, 19 students and their closest family, friends and support systems celebrated the better — earning high school diplomas despite what the world threw in their path.
“At Schiffer, everyone gives you the free will to be you and experiment, to find yourself without apologizing,” student speaker Ashley Spradlin said. “And then you find yourself, and then we celebrate with you.”
Students fist-pumped, danced and signaled to adoring fans in the crowd as each received their diplomas and individually flipped their tassels in front of the crowd.
Peterson, who delivered the commencement speech and retires this year after 31 years in education, celebrated an end and a beginning with the students.
“For me, I too am facing an ending and a beginning,” Peterson said. “After 31 years of waking every single school day with a lesson plan dominating my thought process, I’m looking forward to waking up on June 10 and not having that feeling.
“The tools and experiences I have gained over these 31 years won’t go away. I hope to embrace my new path by using those tools and experiences. I’m looking forward to challenges and adventures, all unwritten, all uncharted, just like you,” he said.
Schiffer students reiterated in salutatorian and valedictorian speeches the emphasis of dignity and respect in the school culture, and how that culture pushed them to pursue academic success. Peterson reminded the crowd success for the school and its students didn’t always occur in a classroom; often it was experienced in nature, with community leaders or in groups within the confines of its new building with designated social gathering spaces.
“The students here are just kids looking for more than school,” salutatorian Jenna Allen said.
As the students cheered for their fellow classmates as childhood photos filled a screen onstage, loved ones laughed, cried and cheered along with them, remembering how far the students have come from day one of their journeys at Schiffer — whether during the second semester of their junior year or as a first-quarter freshman.
Most of all, faculty reminded them to thank those who supported them along the journey and treat the ceremony as a next step in life.