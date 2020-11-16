SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 continues to respond to cases of COVID-19 in collaboration with Sheridan County Public Health.
As of Nov. 12, the 12th week of school this semester, there were 15 active cases of COVID-19 among SCSD2 students. Since the beginning of the school year, 70 students have recovered and returned to school. There has been no evidence of COVID-19 transmission within district classrooms.
“The virus has reached disturbingly high levels in Sheridan over the last several weeks. It is now negatively impacting our schools through student and staff absences,” said SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty. “We ask that the community join us in social-distancing and mask-wearing.”
Dougherty said in a Friday press release that Teton County schools were forced to move to virtual learning due to staff quarantines.
“If we are going to keep Sheridan teachers and students in school, we need help from the community,” Dougherty said. “Wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings are the only way to get this under control."
Voluntary COVID-19 testing
Public health and local pediatricians advise parents to avoid rapid or antibody tests when choosing to have their children tested for COVID-19. Instead, parents should request PCR tests, which are available at local pediatric offices and Urgent Care. Per direction from Public Health, SCSD2 schools will not accept results from a rapid or antibody test.
Home screening
SCSD2 requires students and staff to screen for COVID-19 symptoms each day before coming to school.
COVID-19 best practices
The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wyoming Department of Health:
● Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with anyone outside of your household.
● Wear cloth face coverings when out in the public.
● Stay home if sick. (If you are concerned that the symptoms you are experiencing are outside of your normal everyday condition, please consult your physician.)
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.