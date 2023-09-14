achs school stock scsd3
CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 students could see more local beef on their lunch trays in the future, thanks to a proposal the Board of Trustees reviewed Wednesday that would implement a new cattle donation program in the district.

The proposal would allow the district to accept donations of locally-raised beef, which would be used to feed students during mealtimes. Ranchers would have the option of also donating processing costs, otherwise the money needed for processing would be fundraised separately.

