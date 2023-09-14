CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 students could see more local beef on their lunch trays in the future, thanks to a proposal the Board of Trustees reviewed Wednesday that would implement a new cattle donation program in the district.
The proposal would allow the district to accept donations of locally-raised beef, which would be used to feed students during mealtimes. Ranchers would have the option of also donating processing costs, otherwise the money needed for processing would be fundraised separately.
According to the proposal, if the donation program is approved, the district would add a “brand board” to the Clearmont K-12 School multipurpose room, where brands of ranches that choose to donate beef would be permanently affixed. The district would also recognize participating ranches on its website and social media accounts.
SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said a lack of storage for large amounts of beef is the most significant barrier to accepting donations, and the district is looking into potential solutions.
“I think we're getting close to a point of starting that [program],” Christensen said. “Right now we don't have storage … but a few options came up. We can buy freezers, we could look at having ranches sponsor a month and be taking smaller deliveries if they wanted to donate ground beef, or whole beef … and a couple of processors that we've talked to indicated they may be willing to store at their location for us.”
The board took no official vote on the proposed program, and will discuss it further at the Oct. 11 work session.
Bus changes
The board also discussed the possibility of creating more detailed bus route guidelines Wednesday, though no official changes were made.
“Historically, I'd say we haven't had a true guide to our practice there. So it's really been up to the transportation staff and me to just talk about that,” Christensen said. “The board has now given us a little bit of clarity and what they'd like to see for bus service.”
The board’s current bus policy says the routes and areas to be served are “made considering the number of students, practicality and economy of bus operation as compared to other alternatives and applicable recently adopted state Department of Education rules.” Isolated students who drive to school can also be reimbursed for mileage if they live too far from bus routes.
Changes suggested by the board included creating or extending routes that would pick up students from two or more households, and reducing or cutting routes that serve less than two households when the district has a shortage of bus drivers.
Other business:
Trustee Karis Prusak was elected as the SCSD3 board’s new treasurer. Prusak replaced former treasurer Chris Schock, who recently resigned from the board to pursue other ventures.
“I really appreciated Chris for the time he gave to the board, and it’s been fun serving with him,” Trustee Trinity Lewis said. “But I'm glad for his own sake that he’s scaling back a little bit, because he’s involved in so many things. So I just appreciate all that he invests in the community.”
The number of students enrolled in the district for the 2023-2024 school year is 81 — similar to previous years’ numbers — including 32 out-of-district students.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.