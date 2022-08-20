SHERIDAN — Beyond the headlines of school safety, COVID protocols and curriculum topics like critical race theory, the everyday issues parents encounter when navigating their children’s education has created heightened tensions at time.
More than one school board meeting in Sheridan County over the last 12 months has included law enforcement and public comment from parents or community members dissatisfied with actions taken by local school boards.
In order to avoid such situations, local school district officials offered ways for parents to stay involved in their children’s education, so as to avoid surprises and ensure a smooth school year.
In the age of technology, nearly every school district utilizes software systems that allow parents to stay up to speed on assignments, grades and communications with the school.
In Sheridan County School District 1, teachers and administrators use the district’s website as well as PowerSchool, Canvas and Google Classroom. According to Lee Zimmer, SCSD1’s curriculum director, PowerSchool allows students and parents to track grades and attendance. It also features a mobile app for convenience and allows parents and students to receive push notifications.
In the classroom, tools like Canvas and Google Classroom allow teachers to post class resources, due dates and assignments.
Sheridan County School District 2 also uses technology to help families stay in the loop when it comes to classroom happenings.
The Sheridan district uses Infinite Campus and Seesaw. Infinite Campus also allows parents to see student grades, attendance, upcoming assignments, notifications from the school as well as lunch information. Seesaw is used primarily in elementary schools for SCSD2, offering an interactive learning platform for families.
Overall, though, school administrators encouraged parents and guardians to build relationships directly with their children’s teachers.
“The easiest way parents can stay in the loop on what their children are learning in school is to contact their children’s teachers directly, as these relationships are crucial for the success of all children,” said Rebecca Adsit, SCSD2 assistant superintendent. “Schools and teachers strive to keep parents informed. Checking your child’s backpack, parent portal and email for updates, as well as inquiring with your child, are great ways to stay informed.”
Zimmer echoed the sentiment and encouraged parents to read all of the welcome-back letters from schools and teachers at the beginning of each school year. He said getting set up at the beginning of the school year with the appropriate forms of communication will set the tone for the year.
While parent-teacher conferences used to focus on grades and assignments, Zimmer added that because that information is available at parents’ fingertips, those meetings have since shifted to focus more on goals and overall progress.
Adsit added that parent-teacher conferences provide opportunities to continue building relationships with teachers and school staff more generally.
“At the end of parent-teacher conferences, parents should finish conferences knowing more about their child as a learner than they did beforehand,” she said. “Teachers should provide ways for parents to help support their children’s learning. We encourage parents to have these conversations, not only at these conferences, but throughout the entire school year.”
If parents become concerned about something involving their child’s education, both Zimmer and Adsit said the first step is to contact their child’s teacher. If that doesn’t work, they encouraged parents to speak with the school principal. If there is still no resolution, Adsite said parents should reach out to the district’s central office.
Raising concerns, though, doesn’t always mean curriculum changes will be made.
For example, SCSD1 has a policy on teaching controversial issues, with the premise that controversial issues should allow dialogue on all sides of the issue, with no attempt to sway students toward one side or another by the instructor, according to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride.
No matter the issue, though, leadership across Sheridan County schools encouraged parents to be involved in their children’s education.
Many studies have shown positive parental involvement in a child’s education is associated with better academic performance. Whether that participation includes conversations with students about their day in the classroom, volunteering at school activities or helping with homework, local school district administrators encourage parents to be involved.