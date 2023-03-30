SHERIDAN — When the federal program that paid for free meals for grade-school students during the pandemic ended last summer, some states stepped in to cover the cost for school districts to provide universal free meals for all students. Other school districts, like those in Sheridan County, reabsorbed those costs along with families of school children.

First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and Meridian Trust North Star Foundation partnered to eliminate the meal debt accrued during the first two weeks of the 2022-2023 school year in an effort to allow families to transition to the National School Lunch Program but many families have not enrolled in the program, despite encouragement from local school officials.

SCSD2 School Meal Costs.jpg
SCSD1 School Meal Costs.jpg

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you