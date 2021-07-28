SHERIDAN — With the looming possibility of substantial cuts in state funding next year, officials for the three public K-12 school districts serving Sheridan County recently worked to finalize budget plans for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
District school boards need to approve the budget plans by the third Wednesday of July, with the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees being the first to do so at a special meeting July 15.
The more than $49.2 million budget for 2021-22 includes reductions in expenditures of nearly $389,000 compared to the previous 2020-21 budget plan.
Out of the $389,000 loss in state funding, SCSD2 Business Manager Brandon Finney said the district is set to lose more than $73,000 in state aid as the result of a decline of 52 full-time students in 2019-20, down from a total of 3,561 from 2018-19. The other loss in state revenue was a result of changes in the state funding model.
The good news, according to Finney, is the district was able to reduce expenditures without impacting students or, for the most part, staff.
“The district started in the fall of 2020 reducing budgets,” Finney said. “Each budget was thoroughly analyzed line by line. Budget reductions were made where applicable on lines that did not impede the delivery of the educational program.”
Finney added that meant sitting down with administrators from each of the school district’s buildings and going through individual budgets line by line to operate as efficiently as possible.
“About 81% of our budget is people,” Finney said. “Through rigorous analytics of the district budget and attrition, the district was able to meet its (budget) goals.
“That’s one of the benefits of having so many employees (more than 600). There’s lots of turnover,” he added. “It does help. There were some savings there.”
With Gov. Mark Gordon last fall calling for up to $500 million and state lawmakers considering up to $300 million cuts to education, SCSD2 officials included a nearly $3.1 million transfer into reserves to prepare for and soften the blow of potential cuts, as well as changes in the funding formula for K-12 districts, that could be part of the state’s next biennial budget to be considered next year.
“The preparation for funding reductions by the legislature started in fall of 2020 when Gov. Gordon announced that he recommends school districts cut like state agencies,” Finney said. “It was across the board. It was from the school board to looking at every paperclip.”
Finney said that it’s hard to project the fiscal of potential bills that has yet to go through the legislative process, adding SCSD2 officials are closely monitoring events in Cheyenne so they can be proactive in their planning.
“The Legislature is in the middle of working on interim topics and it won't be known what bills come out of these committee meetings until fall of 2021,” he said. “Even then each bill has to go through the legislative session and pass so it is too early to tell.”
Like its larger neighbor, Sheridan County School District 3 also approved a final budget July 21 for 2021-22 that featured a reduction in expenditures from the previous years.
At its July 21 meeting, the SCSD3 board approved a $3.7million budget, a reduction of $200,000 compared to the previous year. Though, in looking at potential state cuts that didn’t occur, district officials originally considered a proposed budget of $3.2 million.
When the Wyoming Legislature failed to reach a compromise on the cuts, leaving the existing funding model in place, SCSD3 officials were able to stave off additional reductions and added back nearly $500,000 in expenditures.
Greg Rohrer, SCSD3 business manager, said the additional expenditures will be covered by carryover from the 2020-21 budget, as well as federal COVID-19 funding.
“We’re good,” he said.
Of the three school districts in the county, Sheridan County School District 1 was the lone local district with a budget that included an overall increase in expenditures.
According to Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager, the budget plan for the upcoming school year currently stands at a little more than $18 million, about $1 million more than the budget for the 2020-21 school year.
The proposed budget is based on enrollment totals for 2020-21 of 999 students who physically attended SCSD1 schools and 209 online students through the Cowboy State Virtual Academy, with district officials projecting enrollment to increase to 1,025 “brick and mortar” and 235 online students for 2021-22.
The increase allowed district administrators to recommend additional funds to be allocated equally to address three different areas, including $243,000 in salary increases, $241,000 for bonuses and an additional $200,000 in capital improvements.
According to Smith, the budget plan also allows for the contracting for up to two school resources officers and virtual teaching positions for online social studies and foreign languages classes.
“We trimmed in some areas, added to others, improved staff salaries and benefits overall,” Smith said. “We are planning for growth over the next three years.
“Most districts are experiencing declining student numbers, we are growing … makes all the difference in the world,” he added. “We were there once, with declining enrollment. It’s very painful and you do have to have a plan.”
According to Smith, the growth in enrollment could also pay dividends next year, despite the likelihood of state cuts.
“We did not plan for cuts from the Legislature,” Smith said. “We are not actively planning for overall reductions from either the loss of students or as a result of economic conditions affecting state revenues.
“As far as planning for the results of legislative cuts, that is difficult to do,” he continued. “There are constitutional protections that limit what they can cut without significant evidence. There are some areas that they could address that would change our operations certainly, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”