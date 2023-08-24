SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School Districts 2 and 3 will soon be implementing new learning tools and equipment into their career and technical education programs through grant funds provided by the state, which districts believe will make students more employable.

Both districts will each receive up to $50,000 per year over the next two years from the Wyoming Department of Education through the department’s new State Career and Technical Education Grants. Weston County School District 7 in Upton is also a recipient of the grant funds.

