SHERIDAN — Officials with at least two of the three Sheridan County school districts are changing up the school calendar for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, as well as possibly looking at rescheduling graduation dates.
The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved updating the district’s calendar for 2021-22 by canceling classes on three Fridays to help fight teacher absenteeism.
According to recommendations approved by board members at their regular monthly meeting June 14, SCSD2 schools will now be closed on Oct. 1, 2021, as well as Feb. 4 and May 9, 2022.
SCSD2 incoming Superintendent Scott Stults said the changes will create a series of three-day weekends designed to help give teachers a break from classroom duties and provide them a chance to attend to any responsibilities they might have outside of school during a weekday.
“These days are strategically placed when there are no other days off or holidays in that month,” Stults said. “This kind of breaks up the schedule during the school year.”
According to Stults, the changes stem from concerns raised by the annual survey of teachers presented by the Sheridan County Education Association’s leadership council in early May.
“The staff presented some feedback,” Stults said. “Here’s a way to problem-solve one concern that they shared.”
Kevin Rizer, a teacher and member of the SCEA leadership council, said the calendar changes could be a win-win, allowing teachers a scheduled day off while also helping the district reduce absenteeism and the need for substitute teachers.
“I don’t know if it will work. We’ve never done it before,” Rizer said. “So, we’ll see. We’ll see how people feel about it.
“My thoughts, personally, I think this is an interesting idea,” he said, adding he credits district officials for trying to address concerns expressed through the annual teacher survey.
Besides allowing for creation of an additional trio of three-day weekends, Stults said the changes will also result in a longer school year, with the final day of the 2021-22 school year now set for June 8.
“We’ll certainly re-evaluate this at the end of the school year to see what the perception is from parents and students alike,” he added.
Meanwhile, officials at SCSD1 are contemplating a scheduling change of their own, after principals from both Big Horn and Tongue River high schools proposed changing the dates for graduation.
The two SCSD1 schools have traditionally held graduation ceremonies on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Principals Colby Lynch and Al Sparkman, however, requested the district school board consider holding graduation during a weekday at its regular meeting June 15.
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the discussion was the first time he and other district officials had heard of such a request and that the issue would need to be discussed more in depth at either an upcoming board work session or meeting.
Kilbride added school board members might then consider requesting a survey of district staff, students and parents to gather input.
“There are pluses and minuses to this,” he said. “We need to make sure their voices are heard.”
On the positive side, Kilbride added that such a change might “give people back their holiday weekend.” For those traveling from out of town to attend graduation ceremonies, however, it could require them to take time away from work or other weekday responsibilities.