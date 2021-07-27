SHERIDAN — Another school year begins in a month and, with it, the start of yet another high school sports season.
Local school districts, however, are struggling to fill open coaching staff positions.
Sheridan County School District 3 filled two of its vacancies at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, with SCSD3 Board of Trustees approving the hiring of P.J. Rozema as the junior high assistant volleyball coach and Tiffany Greear as the junior high assistant basketball coach for the upcoming 2021-22 school year at its regular meeting July 21. Both have coached for the district previously, according to school officials.
Plenty remains to be done, however. SCSD3 officials are still seeking to fill four other coaching positions, including high school assistant volleyball and assistant girls basketball, and junior high head volleyball and assistant boys basketball positions.
Jennifer Betz, AC activities director, informed the SCSD3 school board she hasn’t received applications for several of the open positions.
“We had positions open for assistant basketball coaches for the high school since May of 2019 and never received any applicants,” she said.
According to Betz, district officials don’t believe the vacancies are related to a recent policy change regarding the hiring of assistant coaches at both the high school and junior high levels.
At their June 20 meeting, school board members voted to approve administration’s recommendations to retain or advertise, interview and hire an assistant coach if the athletic program has eight or more students.
“We talked with other ADs around the state and there’s a lot of open positions,” Betz said. “We’re not different than anyone else. … The issue stems from a lack of interest in coaching.”
SCSD3 also struggles with filling coaching posts because of its location, with Clearmont being nearly 30 miles from Buffalo and more than 40 miles from Sheridan.
“We’re isolated from any real population centers,” she said. “So, we don’t have enough local people to coach and those outside of the Clearmont area struggle to make it work with their schedules.”
SCSD3 isn’t alone in needing to hire coaches, and soon.
As of July 26, Sheridan County School District 1 listed six open coaching positions at both the junior high and high school levels on its website, while SCSD2 has as many as five positions yet to be filled.
“We have had some issues filling coaching positions for a variety of reasons,” said SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride. “One is the amount of time required outside of school as we increase games and offerings for our students. All those activities are very positive for our youth but take peoples’ time away from their families.”
Due to the lack of qualified applicants, Kilbride said sports teams have been manned by just two coaches when originally slated for three.
“Smaller districts often have a tough time filling positions due to the lack of people,” he added. “My first teaching job in Oregon back in the 90s came with head coaching high school basketball, middle school basketball, high school/middle school track, assistant football and middle school volleyball. In small towns, you often have to do it all, and it’s hard on new teachers who are trying to balance being a teacher and a coach as well.”
Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults agreed.
“The expectations we have for our new teachers is far greater than it was even 10-15 years ago,” he said. “It’s a very demanding position.”
Stults added he is seeing fewer first-time teachers coming out of college with an interest or the qualifications to coach.
For Stults, a former teacher and coach, coaching was a way for a teacher to make an even bigger impact on a student’s life.
“You ask a student who made a difference in their life; it’s coaches,” he said. “Sure, teachers are there, too, but coaches are at the top of a student’s list.”
With increased expectations and demands, Stults said many new teachers are less likely to make the additional time commitment involved with coaching.
Also, with increases in teacher salaries in recent years, he added some teachers don’t need the extra stipend that comes with coaching to make ends meet.
“It used to be that a teacher might have two or three extra positions,” he said. “The salaries are better now, where they don’t necessarily have to do that.”
There’s also the demands — and sometimes harsh comments — by parents that might play a role in the coaching shortage.
“I think that’s an accurate statement,” Stults said of demands of coaches. “Some (potential coaches) think twice about it.
“You see it with officiating. There’s trouble getting officials because of it.”
Districts will keep listings open until vacancies are filled.