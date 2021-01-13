SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators introduced a bill Tuesday to conduct a study on all public school facilities in the state, determining suitability, capacity and condition. Sheridan County schools facilities are looking good ahead of the potential study.
House Bill 2 was introduced in Tuesday’s short, virtual first day of the legislative session and referred to the education committee for review. The bill allows the state construction department to contract with a consultant to assist with the study, allocating $6 million from the strategic investments and projects account to the state construction department. The Legislature conducts a similar study regularly and helps direct Major Maintenance Grant spending, according to Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith.
SCSD1, which includes Big Horn Elementary School, Big Horn Middle/High School, Tongue River Elementary School, Tongue River Middle School and Tongue River High School buildings, remains in good shape ahead of the study.
“Our facilities at this time are in great condition and we have capacity to grow at each school (with the exception of BHE, it's pretty tight in there),” Smith said. “We completed an $80 million construction campaign in 2014 that saw the replacement of every school building and auxiliary facility in our inventory except for Tongue River Middle School and the District Central Office building. Those two were constructed in 1983-84 and have undergone extensive remodeling as part of the capital campaign and since to address a multitude of building systems.”
Sheridan County School District 2, with the most number of buildings for which to care, remains in “excellent” shape.
“Due to new construction and remodeling of existing buildings, our facilities are in excellent condition,” SCSD2 Facilities Director Mathers Heuck said.
The questions of suitability, capacity and condition remain similar for the two districts, as continued upkeep year to year helps maintain buildings. While Smith found suitability is not defined by state standards, SCSD1 continues to address school safety, air quality, technology infrastructure and daylighting.
“The changing nature of education over time is what we are constantly on the lookout for to make sure that educational spaces are appropriate to their use,” Smith said. “We spend $1 million of state grant funds from the Major Maintenance Grant each year on major system upgrade and improvement. Our routine maintenance budget for all facilities is $2 million per year. We don't actually spend funds on increasing any square footage or outright construction of spaces in a year, that is handled through the state and the capital construction process.”
SCSD2 agrees. Over the next five years, the district plans to spend an average of $1.8 million each year on facilities, which total eight at the current moment and will total nine following the completion of the new John C. Schiffer Collaborative School. Fortunately, education budget cuts won’t impact the construction of Schiffer, as funds were appropriated and committed to SCSD2 before the budget crisis.
The largest project for SCSD1 includes converting to natural gas for Tongue River schools when the system is completed, among other facility changes.
The study process remains familiar to district facilities administrators.
“You are required to address systems they determine as in the most need before you can address systems with a lesser need,” Smith said. “Makes sense and is a process we are all used to.”
While Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui did not respond to questions ahead of press time Wednesday, the district includes two buildings: Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in Clearmont and the facility typically housing Arvada Elementary School students. In 2020, the district considered mothballing the school and determining next steps. In the 2020-2021 school year, no students are attending Arvada Elementary and resources from that school transferred to the main facility in Clearmont, including a teacher. The consideration of mothballing Arvada Elementary is undecided at this time.