SHERIDAN — Officials at all three Sheridan County school districts are working to meet mandated deadlines to set budget plans in place for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
According to state law, school districts must present a preliminary budget by May 15 of each year and then have a final budget plan in place by the third Wednesday of July, with the adoption of the budget coming no more than 24 hours after the conclusion of the public hearing.
Sheridan County School District 1 officials met members of their board of trustees at a special meeting Tuesday at Big Horn High School, seeking input on a proposed preliminary budget plan before the board’s regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
“This is all good news,” said Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager.
The proposed budget plan currently stands at more than $18 million, about $1 million more than the budget for the current 2020-21 school year.
Smith said growth in the budget plan is mostly due to projected growth in student enrollment, both in “brick and mortar” students attending SCSD1 schools, as well as students enrolling in its virtual programs.
“We’re very grateful for that,” Smith said, adding SCSD1 is reportedly one of four K-12 school districts in Wyoming to see gains in enrollment. The others are either flat or declining, he said.
At the special meeting Tuesday, district officials requested board members consider how to appropriate about $1.4 million in projected revenues still available to address a variety of needs and projects.
“Everything else has been allocated,” Smith added.
According to Smith, the board could decide to use the funds in various ways, including the possibility of contracting for up to two school resources officers, creating virtual teaching positions for online social studies and foreign languages classes, or to increase reserves for capital improvement projects.
“This is the resource bucket you have to deal with,” Smith told board members. “These are the kind of conversations we need to have between now and July. … We’re happy to do what you wish.”
Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the good news for the district is the budget projections seem sustainable due to growth in enrollment figures, specifically in those students physically attending the school district, compared to online students.
“There’s much more competition (for online students),” Kilbride said. “Virtual students are much more mobile.”
Smith added district officials expect “brick and mortar” enrollment totals to continue to increase, considering the numerous housing starts in the Ranchester and Powder Horn areas. While a number of the new homes are probably for retirees, he said officials feel secure in projecting at least one new student for every new home being built.
“They’re the kind of house that brings us kids,” Smith said of the newer housing developments. “We certainly won’t go down.
“We are not assuming our brick and mortar numbers will go down. We think they will go the other way.”
Carol Garber, SCSD1 board chair, said board members would revisit the proposed budget plan at their upcoming monthly meeting May 11.
Meanwhile, SCSD2 officials presented their preliminary budget plan at the regular monthly meeting of the district school board Monday.
The budget plan for the district, as it stands now, stands at nearly $71.2 million, an increase of about $2.3 million compared the current budget cycle.
According to district officials, the growth in the budget comes from projected increases in enrollment and the infusion of federal funds.
SCSD3 officials will look at their preliminary budget plan at the district board’s upcoming regular meeting next Wednesday.
Superintendent Charles Auzqui said the budget plan should be about $3.2 to $3.3 million, a reduction of about $500,000 from the current 2021-22 school year.
Auzqui said the reduction is mostly due to the district moving forward with plans to mothball Arvada Elementary School.