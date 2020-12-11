CLEARMONT — While reviewing the audit for Sheridan County School District 3 during the Board of Trustees work session Dec. 9, school lunch costs came into view as an extensive cost to the district. The lopsided cost is not uncommon for school districts nationwide.
According to schoolnutrition.org, through the National School Lunch Program in 2019 preliminary data, nearly 100,000 schools and institutions served 29.6 million lunches to students each day, including 20.1 million free lunches, 1.7 million reduced price lunches at $0.40 and 7.7 million full-price lunches for a total of 4.9 billion lunches served annually. The cost of the program to the federal government totals $14.2 billion.
While SCSD3 used to participate in the federal program, administration found it saved minimal cost and students did not like the food served, thus making it less effective.
“We were paying a lot of money to ship it in, to cook it, and then haul it out in the garbage can because kids didn’t want to eat it,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said. “I clean the trays every day. It’s amazing what you see.”
Food service in Clearmont costs around $25,000 for rentals and service and around $37,000 in operating expenses. The revenue from people paying lunch bills does not begin to cover the costs associated with providing the service, even with federal reimbursements.
SCSD3 has the cheapest lunch prices and, like others, struggle with school lunch bills not being paid at the end of the year. With prices so low, administration doesn’t want or plan to raise prices to help account for the gap in expenditures to revenues.
“There’s this belief out there that schools should provide free lunches for everyone, and we don’t. It’s not reimbursed, it’s not part of state statute, and I want everyone to be aware that it’s not free. There’s no such thing as free in this business that we’re in, and food service is one of those major expenses,” Auzqui said.
Instead of finding a solution through trying to cut expenses, Auzqui suggested to the board in discussions with legislators about the funding model, food service may be an area of need.
“This is a really good number, although it seems like a lot,” Auzqui said about the school not balancing expenditures with revenues. “But I want to emphasize, this is what the block grant doesn’t fund. I can understand that $11,000 in shortfall, we’re in control of that for the rentals, but this is an essential to providing quality education, feeding kids during the day.”
Auzqui told the board to consider potential shortfalls in the state funding model for school districts.
“This would be one of them,” Auzqui said.
The financial shortfalls of food service was especially concentrated during the immediate school closures due to COVID-19.
School districts provided to-go lunches without being reimbursed for them just to ensure students were being fed meals during the difficult time. The Food Group and other organizations helped bridge the gap with costs and physical food needs, Auzqui said, and continues to be that gap filler for students or families in need.
While no decisions were made regarding food service or budgeting during the SCSD3 work session, food service costs and the lack of state funding for lunch programs may be an area of consideration during school finance recalibration discussions next week at the last of several committee meetings.