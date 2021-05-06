SHERIDAN — According to Kathy Barker, a day in the life of a school nurse “isn’t all Tylenol and Band-Aids.”
And she should know.
After starting her nursing career nearly a decade before, Barker was hired as a part-time school nurse for Sheridan County School District 2 in 2001, working just three to four hours a day.
Since then, Barker has watched her position expand to full time and expand in its complexity.
“It’s more than skinned knees and bruised elbows,” she said. “It seems there’s more TLC that’s needed. There’s more students who just want to touch bases on things.
“As a school nurse, you’re always educating.”
On any given day, Barker could still be mending various bumps and bruises. Or, she could be providing counsel on a health-related issue or assisting an injured student-athlete with physical therapy.
That’s not to mention helping students cope with any number of ongoing medical needs, such as diabetes. On occasion, she lends her ear to an anxious student who just needs to talk.
If that wasn’t enough, Barker has also lent her experience and schooling, which now includes a master’s degree, to the classroom at Sheridan High School at times teaching a health science or certified nursing assistant course.
“You come to work not always knowing what you’re getting into,” she added.
Before coming to work at SCSD2, Barker worked in community hospitals, at Veteran Affairs facilities and as a home health nurse, all experiences she said have proven valuable in preparing her for her time at SHS.
“I think all new nurses should work at a small community hospital,” she said. “There, you get everything. … I’ve relied on those experiences.”
Scott Stults, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources, said all of the district’s schools have access to a school nurse, though not always on a full-time basis.
“We see it as a priority,” he said. “We have 300 or more students at our elementary schools. That jumps to 900 at the junior high and 1,000 at the high school. The numbers warrant the need for that to support our kids.”
The availability of a school nurse has proven to be worth the cost, even proving to be life-saving.
That was especially true last February when Noele Mena, the school nurse at Woodland Park Elementary, and other staff members were credited with saving the life of a 10-year-old student who collapsed while walking into the school.
As staff members held blankets around the student to protect her privacy, others performed chest compressions and utilized an automatic external defibrillator to help keep the student alive.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stults said the roles of the district’s nurses expanded to include contract tracing and collaborating with area public health officials.
“Certainly, during the COVID pandemic, they’ve been a huge asset,” he said. “They ran the gamut. They helped with it all. … They are truly essential.”
Like SCSD2, all the schools of SCSD1 have access to a school nurse.
According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, the district has one full-time nurse that serves its Big Horn facilities and two part-time nurses for Tongue River schools.
Like Barker, Emily Lewis, who works out of her office at Tongue River Elementary but could be at one of three schools depending on the time, day or need, said her previous experience as a pediatric nurse has served her well.
“It’s nice to see them grow up, rather than just treating them,” said Lewis, now in her 17th year with SCSD1. “You’re kind of a second mom to some of them.
“(But) you have to be ready for anything,” she added. “And, sometimes, you have to do that without having all the medical resources you’d want on hand.”
Again, her job also provides a variety of experiences, including teaching a health class for fourth- and fifth-graders.
In return, a career as a school nurse has provided her with “the perfect schedule” for raising her two children. “I have the same schedule as they do,” she said.
There’s also some unique benefits to being a school nurse, according to Lewis. One is an autonomy not usually found in a hospital or clinic, since a school nurse doesn’t directly work with a physician. Though, she added that can also be a double-edged sword.
Another is the smiles and appreciation of the students themselves.
“Getting a little note from them, a ‘thank you’ or a ‘you’re awesome,’” Lewis said. “That can make you tear up a bit.”
Barker, herself an SHS alumna, added she’s also proud of the fact that, while being able to also teach, she’s been able to promote nursing as a potential career opportunity for many students, including by helping re-establish the district’s CNA program in 2005. Since then, about 230 students have completed the program.
“I think our first class had six students, all girls,” she said. “Now, there’s boys and girls in that program. That’s great. We need more male nurses and CNAs out there.”
And, even after three decades, Barker said nursing is still a profession she enjoys.
“I like the job,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve had a job in nursing I haven’t liked. There’s so much in nursing, in a community, you can do.”
For some school districts, however, the “school nurse” isn’t always a nurse.
SCSD3 doesn’t employ a school nurse at either side of its building, mostly due to financial constraints, according to the district’s superintendent, Charles Auzqui.
“We do what small school districts like ourselves have to do,” Auzqui said. “We’ve had to split those duties up.”
Auzqui said he’s often called upon to step out of his role of administrator to help a student with a medical need, adding other staff members at SCSD3 are ready to do the same at any given time.
If they can’t provide the assistance required, Auzqui said district officials seek contact parents immediately and/or collaborate with local health officials.
Sheridan College also does not have a school nurse on its campus, despite offering nursing and CNA programs.
Wendy Smith, the college’s associate vice president for strategic communication and public relations, said that’s because most all of the students are adults who are usually able to attend to their own medical needs or seek assistance at a clinic or doctor’s office off campus.