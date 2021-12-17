SHERIDAN — Social media threats on TikTok have proven a national trend and not a threat to local schools, district officials confirmed this week. Despite the lack of substantiated threat, officials remain aware of the situation and are taking action to maintain safety in local districts.
A nationwide TikTok trend threatening school safety on Friday, Dec. 17, was unsubstantiated by multiple sources, according to reports from The Associated Press. Even with the minimum threat, Rapid City, South Dakota, schools closed for the day and other districts in the state increased law enforcement presence, including local schools.
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Boyd Brown reassured parents the national TikTok trend did not originate in SCSD3 and said in a Facebook post Dec. 16 that officials "do not believe the threat to be credible."
"We are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously," Brown said in the post. "If you have any information please call or email the school."
Sheridan County School District 2 officials also sent emails to parents acknowledging the threat to school safety, noting the district has been in contact with the Sheridan Police Department regarding the post.
"(SPD) will have a police officer present at each building before and after school (Friday), along with increased patrols throughout the day as an added precaution," the email said.
Both districts asked families to monitor their student's social media posts and to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats.
"If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away," Boyd said.