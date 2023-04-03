shooter hoax
An unknown caller phoned a Sheridan Police Department non-emergency line indicating seven Sheridan High School Students had been shot Monday, April 3, 2023. After a thorough search of SHS and other schools within Sheridan County School District 2, the call was determined to be a hoax.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line Monday morning which reported seven Sheridan High School students had been shot. According to a press release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, searches of the school confirmed the report was false and SHS students are safe.

The call came in at 8:54 a.m. and SHS went under lockdown while the search was conducted. All schools within Sheridan County School District 2 were searched and determined clear of any threat.

