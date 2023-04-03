SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line Monday morning which reported seven Sheridan High School students had been shot. According to a press release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, searches of the school confirmed the report was false and SHS students are safe.
The call came in at 8:54 a.m. and SHS went under lockdown while the search was conducted. All schools within Sheridan County School District 2 were searched and determined clear of any threat.
According to the release, the caller sounded like a male with a foreign accent and the call was made by an untraceable phone number. Several schools throughout Wyoming received the same hoax phone call including schools in Campbell, Natrona, Lincoln and Johnson counties. All law enforcement agencies contacted by SPD reported to have received the calls between 8 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.
SPD and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will strive to identify the caller and take the appropriate actions, according to the release.
