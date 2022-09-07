SHERIDAN — With gas prices and inflation, families are finding it difficult to make ends meet, often rearranging priorities when making purchases.
School supply costs have also increased in price over the years.
As a result of the increase in prices, school administration work to offset costs for families.
At Sheridan High School, most of the class fees are going to be covered by the school. The only classes requiring fees are woodshop and technical classes. If families cannot afford those costs, there are scholarships available to assist, SHS Assistant Principal Levi Jensen said.
“We will help out with pretty much anything,” Jensen said. “Your only fees are going to be $10 toward parking passes, student IDs, lockers, locks, etc.”
The school also has school supplies available at the main office for students who cannot afford their own supplies. SHS Counselors Anne Travis and Alyssa Yada encourage students that may need assistance to come down to the front office and simply ask for some supplies.
“We will not turn away any student,” Yada said.
To assist those schools in obtaining extra supplies, churches such as St. Peter’s Episopal Church hosts school supply drives.
In previous years, Rector Joel Dingman and the rest of the staff held an event to bless backpacks given to students going into the new school year.
“This year, I believed we needed to do more,” Dingman said. “I have been reading a lot about the cost of school supplies.”
As a result, the church has been advertising for families to contribute school supplies to the church for a donation set for Aug. 29 to local elementary schools. This drive has been done in partnership with the Compass Center for Families’ parent liaison program.
Over the past few weeks, Dingman has watched the pile of supplies grow past the available space in the baskets.
“People are so generous,” Dingman said.
To offset the costs of school supplies, The Food Group has been working toward feeding families across the community of Sheridan.
Every week during the school year, preschool through fifth-grade students can be seen carrying a bag of food home, containing breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to carry them throughout the weekend.
“That food bag is enough for a child or maybe a sibling for the weekend if food might be scarce at home,” The Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans said. “Kids that are relying heavily on breakfast and lunches at school can benefit from this program.”
For students in junior high and high school, the organization provides a teen pantry at each school. This pantry includes food and hygiene products to keep students feeling confident throughout the school year. By allowing the students to pick out their own products, this raises a level of autonomy and independence, McMeans said.
Although supplying school supplies is not its main mission, The Food Group received donations of backpacks with supplies in them, McMeans said, and the organization will give out the supplies to schools.
Despite inflation, the community of Sheridan continues to break down barriers for students, allowing them to further their education.