SHERIDAN — The chess wave hit elementary schools in the first semester, with large numbers of participation reported.
This is the second year the Sheridan Chess Club conducted chess classes at Kid’s Life on Thursday evenings. The group, intended for children and adults who know basic chess moves, started in fall 2022 at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School and Highland Park Elementary School, as well as after school at Sheridan High School.
At Coffeen, groups of 10 to 20 students attend chess club over the lunch period. Adult leaders of the Sheridan Chess Club attend meetings at the elementary schools to mentor young chess players, and the help will be more official starting in February.
Larry Mooney, adult mentor, said he and other adult mentors will start an after-school nine-week program teaching chess to students at Highland Park starting Feb. 20, and the same program starting at Coffeen Feb. 21.
“The Sheridan Chess Club will work with two groups of 10 at each school,” Mooney said. “This is our first year working with the schools in teaching chess.”
The small but mighty crew of four that gathered at Coffeen during the lunch period right before the Christmas holiday shared their excitement for the group and learning something new.
"I love chess," fourth-grader Quin Forister said. "I didn't know about this club and I wanted to try it. Once I did try it out, I really liked it, so I just kept on doing it."
Fellow fourth-grader Kasen Cox said his brother encouraged him to play with an old chess board he had.
Both Forister and Cox have goals to beat others older than them, while still asking for advice along the way.
"If I was playing a very good player like my grandpa, I'd say, 'what are your tricks?' and just ask him questions, like what can I do better and revise myself?" Forister said.
Cox realizes patience is key to success in chess.
"You need patience for it," Cox said. "It takes time."
Fourth-grader Addie Prout said she appreciated the quiet competition.
"I like how it's competitive but it's quiet at the same time," Prout said.
The Sheridan Chess Club has also donated chess books and DVDs to Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for the community, as well as chess books and sets to the schools.
A short tournament among club members will conclude at Kid's Life Feb. 2.
