SHERIDAN — The chess wave hit elementary schools in the first semester, with large numbers of participation reported. 

This is the second year the Sheridan Chess Club conducted chess classes at Kid’s Life on Thursday evenings. The group, intended for children and adults who know basic chess moves, started in fall 2022 at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School and Highland Park Elementary School, as well as after school at Sheridan High School. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

