SHERIDAN — Starting Monday, students at all three Sheridan County school districts can finally take off their masks while at school. That is, if they want to.
According to Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui, the three districts in a collaborative effort with local public health department officials were granted a variance to the state mask order after agreeing jointly to seek the exception earlier this week.
While students and staff may forgo wearing masks in most instances, he said school districts will continue to observe COVID-19 safety protocols, including recommending masks when persons are unable to follow social distancing guidelines.
“All other aspects of the plan remain the same,” Auzqui said. “If your child is sick or showing any signs of being sick, please keep them home.
“It will be expected that everyone respects those who choose to continue wearing masks and those who choose not to wear masks,” he added.
The granting of the variance, however, doesn’t mean the mask order is gone for good. Auzqui said the exception could be revoked if transmission levels in the county increase or an outbreak occurs within the schools.
“Please do your part in staying clean and safe as we finish up the 2020-21 school year,” he said.