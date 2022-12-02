SHERIDAN — Superintendents from Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3 all presented requests to local legislators Tuesday. All were items legislators had heard in previous meetings with districts, but local delegations shared they would do their best to move things forward for Sheridan County schools.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride reiterated the two items brought before the Wyoming State Board of Education, including the removal of corporal punishment from Wyoming State Statute while not penalizing school faculty and staff for breaking up fights, for example, that might require physical separation but is not corporal punishment, like spanking students.
The other counts students receiving special education services that graduate from the system as actual graduates instead of dropouts.
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen voiced support for SCSD1's efforts and also asked for support from local legislators for the $70 million external cost adjustment for the state's K-12 school funding model.
Members of the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee approved the motion, 8-5, after hearing testimony about the cost pressures on school districts in the state, according to reporting from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in October.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said the fix was just a Band-aid in the overall picture of school funding, and he would like to see the adjustment integrated into the block grant model.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, assured Christensen schools would likely see some sort of funding assistance come out of the legislative session.
Sheridan County School District 2 reiterated its discontentment with the blanket literacy requirements proposed by legislators. While draft legislation aims to increase literacy rates of Wyoming students statewide, it prescribes specific curriculum to implement in schools, which SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults and his staff have advocated against, as the curriculum the district uses works as shown through top testing scores and rankings compared to all other school districts in the state.
Legislators assured Stults they would do what they could as far as regulations go, and potentially inserting legislation into the proposed bill for exemptions for districts such as SCSD2 that consistently produces high performing students in literacy.