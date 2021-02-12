SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the Rock & Roll Science Show Feb. 20.
Starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 20, a goofy duo do their best to entertain the crowd with science despite their limited experiences in the laboratory.
Face coverings are required at the WYO and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Livestreaming tickets are also available for this family-friendly performance, a fun look at science with big-stage experiments, humor and a lot of rock and roll music.
In addition to the public performance, The Rock & Roll Science Show will present two free matinee performances to local students in and around Sheridan County. These performances will be streamed free of charge to classrooms unable to attend in person.