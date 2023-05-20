05-20-23 carter wells science kidsweb.jpg
Buy Now

Carter Wells, left, helps at the Herons at Home event April 27, 2023.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Science Kids hired Sheridan native Carter Wells as its new campus director.

Wells, who grew up attending classes from Science Kids, said he is excited to give back to the program in his role as campus director.

Recommended for you