SHERIDAN — Science Kids hired Sheridan native Carter Wells as its new campus director.
Wells, who grew up attending classes from Science Kids, said he is excited to give back to the program in his role as campus director.
“I grew up in the Science Kids program and went to numerous classes. I have more than one story being on the Science Kids bus, whether that be after a class or the after school bash where we’d get picked up in the Science Kids bus,” Wells said. “It really was a full circle moment getting to work with Science Kids now.”
Wells said he likes the role Science Kids plays in teaching the youth about the outdoors and the importance small things around them can have on the ecosystem. Science Kids is a nonprofit geared toward getting youth outdoors and providing them with science learning opportunities.
“(Humans) may be one of the biggest things out here, but we aren’t necessarily the most important in a lot of instances,” Wells said.
As campus director, Wells describes his role as fluid. His tasks change daily but consist of working on marketing projects, helping send off students on the bus for their class and other daily operations to support the educators and students.
“I do everything from getting our storage locker organized, updating websites and come summer I will be the contact person for all educators, buses and parents for the Science Kids program.” Wells said. “I’ll be the first one the educator calls to get a kid taken care of if they forget their lunch, for example.”
“Carter has been nimble and responsive, a jack of all trades,” said Science Kids Executive Director Julie Rieder. “What I would love to see for Carter's position is that we are tapping into his passions such as videography and photography.”
Wells said he is excited to begin his first summer as campus director of Science Kids where he will have the opportunity to help teach the Nature in Focus class, which is offered to youth ages 9-12 to learn how to use a camera to capture amazing photos in nature.
“The photos are really fabulous, you would hang them on your wall,” Rieder said.