SHERIDAN — As a formal science teacher at Sheridan County School District 2 and longtime educator with Science Kids, Emily Emond sees a unique difference between the two learning environments.
In a classroom setting, Emond said students almost learn to be passive observers in their learning, expecting to be taught and told information. At Science Kids, though, the childlike wonder of exploration, questioning and discovery is reignited and embraced as the medium from which to obtain information.
“That question-asking skill, kids are really good at that initially and then as they get older, they expect to be told how to do things,” Emond said. “Looking at those kids’ abilities to ask questions is really important and I think is a great skill that they gain from summer classes.”
The open-ended, everyone-learns-from-each-other method is one that initially drew Emond to the program under Sara Mentock and one that drew new Science Kids Executive Director Julie Rieder into her role as leader of the nonprofit organization.
“We’re about the end goal of exposing children to learning experiences, giving them opportunity, giving them settings where learning is effortless, learning unfolds, and then giving our educators the freedom to move and adjust and respond to those kind of amazing moments that happen outside,” Rieder said.
Rieder, like Emond, loves teaching in both settings but especially likes the freedom that comes with Science Kids: no lesson plans, no set curriculum and learning occurring primarily outdoors. The format remains obviously popular with clientele, too, as all but one of the summer 2022 classes filled up in less than a week. Waitlists exist for classes, and one class for ages 9-12 that runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25-28 featuring a garden theme with Rooted in Wyoming and The Brinton Museum staff still has space for students.
Each year, paid instructors come up with topics they find a personal interest in and work with the executive director and Science Kids board of directors to solidify the camp’s structure. The camps also depend on community sponsorships and partnerships, for the Sheridan classes as well as offerings from Science Kids operations in Buffalo and Cody. Planning for the camps occurs between Rieder and instructors throughout the winter in preparation for March, when families can begin planning their summers and camp offerings for their children.
If families did not secure a spot in a summer camp, Science Kids provides other standalone offerings throughout the year, including a new year-round opportunity for science educators and families through a partnership with Wyoming PBS. Nature WY — wyomingpbs.org/naturewy — launched April 13 and provides a free digital educational series focused on outdoor science and nature, developed for children 6-8 years old, according to the website. A five-part video series “helps bring discovery moments to young learners across Wyoming,” the website said. Each episode includes an activity guide for use at home and a lesson plan aligned to state and common core standards for teachers using the curriculum.
Rieder, in conjunction with Wyoming PBS, hosted a webinar for educators April 13 and will host another webinar for parents and families May 18. Those interested may register online at wyomingpbs.org/naturewy.
In addition to the year-round content available, Science Kids organizers will host Science Saturday “Blooms for Bees & Butterflies” May 21 from 1-4:30 p.m. For more information, see wyomingpbs.org/thosandbees.
Rieder said Science Kids’ website is most helpful for learning about camp offerings, and for updated information on upcoming events with Science Kids, she said the best way to stay informed is through the organization’s email newsletter. Those interested may sign up for the periodic newsletter on the Science Kids website, science-kids.org.